HighLevel LLC: For the 2nd Time, HighLevel Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 426 in 2024

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Inc. revealed today that HighLevel ranks No. 426 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.









"Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the second time is a testament to the relentless drive and innovation of our team and the unwavering support of our community. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to empowering agencies and professionals with tools that propel them beyond their goals," said Shaun Clark, Co-Founder of HighLevel.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Being recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies is an honor that reflects the impact our platform is making in the industry. Our growth is a direct result of listening to our users, continuously innovating, and staying true to our mission of helping our customers generate more revenue," said Varun Vairavan, Co-Founder of HighLevel.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"Our journey to the Inc. 5000 has been fueled by a shared vision of transforming the way businesses operate. This recognition not only highlights our growth but also underscores the power of our community-driven approach. Together, we are redefining what's possible in the SaaS industry," added Robin Alex, Co-Founder of HighLevel.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About HighLevel

HighLevel is on a mission to propel agencies and professionals in numerous industries beyond their benchmarks for success by enhancing automation, improving communication, and fostering scalable growth in a user-friendly manner. At the core is our AI-powered all-in-one platform-crafted for sales, marketing, CRM, and more. We offer a white-labeled version for branding, strengthening market positions, and maximizing profitability.

HighLevel leaves an indelible mark on the tech community, the SaaS industry, and a diverse clientele. Initiatives like online communities underscore our commitment to knowledge sharing, collaboration, and industry empowerment. Beyond software, our comprehensive support includes accessible virtual meetings via video call and a wealth of resources, ensuring our customers not only succeed but excel.

At HighLevel, we're not just shaping the future of marketing, SaaS, and more; we're collaboratively empowering success-one innovative solution at a time.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. To learn more about Inc. and the methodology of Inc. 5000, visit www.inc.com.

