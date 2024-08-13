San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Following OpenAI's recent rollout of SearchGPT, Evercopy, a trending startup in the AI marketing space, proudly announces the launch of EverAds, the first dedicated advertising network for AI chatbots. This new platform enables chatbot developers to integrate advertisements seamlessly into chatbot conversations, offering a novel way to engage users while generating revenue.

Within its first week, EverAds got over 1,000 registrations from AI Chatbot Developers, reflecting its immediate impact on the market.

Rise Of AI-powered Search Engines

While OpenAI's recent announcement is making headlines, the conversation around AI search engines has been building for some time. In January, Google enhanced its search capabilities with the introduction of "Circle to Search" and multi search functionalities. These updates offer a multimodal search experience, allowing users to interact through voice commands or camera-based searches, making the process more natural and varied. Similarly with Bard, Google has been pushing to make the searching experience more effortless and convenient than ever before.

A New Ads Category: Conversational Ads

Building on the advancements of AI in search engines, Evercopy's launch of EverAds taps into the realm of "Conversational Ads," a novel approach in digital marketing specifically designed for the interactive nature of AI chatbots. Unlike traditional advertising, which often interrupts the user experience, conversational ads are integrated directly into chat dialogues, providing a seamless interaction that can adapt to the context of the conversation. This integration enables ads to be more relevant and engaging, improving the likelihood of user interaction and conversion.

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10747/219487_a56478e4b4fc092a_001full.jpg

For instance, if a user is interacting with a chatbot about travel plans, a conversational ad might offer relevant hotel bookings or travel gear, precisely when the user is considering these options. This method not only maintains the natural flow of conversation but also leverages the immediacy of user intent, making these ads particularly effective. As AI chatbots become more integrated into daily digital interactions, conversational ads stand to redefine how brands connect with consumers, offering a more personalized and direct marketing channel that aligns with modern consumer behaviors.

"Ads succeed when they don't feel like ads. With EverAds, we aim to blur the line so smoothly that users can't tell where assistance ends and advertising begins," says Erdal Cokol, co-founder of Evercopy.

Key Features of EverAds Ad Display Network For AI Chatbots

EverAds introduces several key features designed to enhance the effectiveness and profitability of advertising within AI chatbots.

Maximize Earnings

EverAds network utilizes real-time bidding, a dynamic auction process where ad impressions are sold and bought in real-time milliseconds, allowing advertisers to achieve optimal placement and pricing based on immediate market conditions, ensuring that each ad is not only contextually appropriate but also cost-effective while giving AI Chatbot developers the edge to allocate their slots to the highest bidder, maximizing their revenue.

Additionally, EverAds offers a unified platform that simplifies marketing across multiple channels including social media, Google, and Meta's paid networks. By incorporating AI chatbots into this mix, EverAds provides advertisers with a smooth transition and an opportunity to allocate a larger portion of their advertising budgets to these platforms due to higher observed conversion rates.

AI chatbot developers can check potential earnings through the EverAds network on the website, where the rates appear to be above the industry average.



Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10747/219487_a56478e4b4fc092a_002full.jpg

Engaging Ad Formats and Personalization

The platform leverages AI to generate multimedia ads, making it easier for advertisers to create and publish custom ads that are tailored to the audience's preferences. On the publisher side, personalized ad displays lead to higher conversions as ads are more aligned with customer interests and behaviors. Furthermore, AI chatbot users retain full control over their data sharing preferences, similar to website cookie settings, ensuring transparency and user comfort with their information's usage.

Actionable Insights for AI Chatbot Developers

EverAds provides AI chatbot developers with a comprehensive admin panel where they can monitor ad options, track conversions, and manage revenue. The platform also offers intelligent recommendations on ad types and formats that are best suited for their specific market and the primary use of their AI chatbots.

About Evercopy

Evercopy is a Plug & Play AI Marketing Team that helps anyone activate marketing with ease and flexibility; leveraging AI to plan, run and optimize campaigns effortlessly and without marketing skills. Currently helping over 20,000 brands to leverage AI in their marketing pipelines through intuitive AI marketing tools and its custom AI model, the startup has been a trending player in the AI marketing space.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219487

SOURCE: Evercopy