Petroff Amshen LLP: Petroff Amshen Advocates for Victims Amidst Surge in Identity Theft Cases in New York State

Law firm maneuvers the legal landscape to enforce federal laws and protect victims of identity theft

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / As identity theft occurrences escalate dramatically in New York State, Petroff Amshen LLP, led by their esteemed managing partner Serge F. Petroff, steps up to aid victims. Data reveals that in 2023, New York State recorded a total of 267,377 frauds, identity theft, and other reports, with victims suffering massive fraud losses amounting to 400.9 million dollars. Particularly, there were a staggering 51,484 cases of identity theft.









Carrying into 2024, the first quarter of the year ambiguously reflected a sharp rise in such cases. Fraud cases reported totaled 78,661, while identity theft instances scaled up to 14,312 cases, resulting in an overall loss of 136.6 million dollars. This increasing scale of identity theft signifies a distressing trend that Petroff Amshen is passionate about bringing to an end.

Under the astute leadership of Serge F. Petroff, Petroff Amshen LLP rolls out comprehensive legal protection services to the victims of identity theft. The firm operates based on the enforcement of federal laws designed to shield individuals from such escalating fraudulent activities. "Our mission is to help victims navigate the complexities of these violations and ensure their rights are undeniably protected," declares Serge F. Petroff.

Petroff Amshen LLP takes a meticulous approach in each case, delving deep into the specifics and ensuring every detail is addressed. The firm boasts an exceptional track record in processing high-stakes cases and is recognized for its unwavering commitment to victim-centered justice.

As the year progresses, Petroff Amshen is set on playing a pivotal role in the fight against identity theft and fraud, standing as an irreplaceable ally for victims throughout New York State. Driven by a strong commitment to uphold justice and bring relief to victims, Petroff Amshen LLP continues to wage war against the surge of fraudulent activities, one case at a time.

