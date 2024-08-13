

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Baja Blast, Taco Bell along with Mountain Dew is offering limited-edition Stanley cup tumblers and several other promotions.



'For two decades, MTN DEW BAJA BLAST has been the drink that loyal fans just can't get enough of. We're extremely proud of the synonymous, iconic duo Taco Bell and BAJA BLAST have become,' said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer of the fast food chain.



Last month, the company announced that the first 100 rewards program members to participate via the Taco Bell app will win a tumbler, starting August 13. Additionally, the first 20 members to claim the reward will also receive free Baja Blast drinks for a year.



'We're celebrating this incredible milestone just as much as our die-hard Baja fans and can't wait to share even more epic experiences, innovations and rewards,' Montgomery added.



Starting September 3, Taco Bell will introduce a limited-period Baja Blast Gelato, infused with the Baja Blast Tropical Lime flavor, creating a 'perfect complement to any cheesy, spicy, saucy order on the Taco Bell menu.'



Moreover, the customers can enjoy a $1 medium-sized Baja Blast fountain drink or a regular-sized Baja Blast Freeze from 2 to 5 p.m. daily.



