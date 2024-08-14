Family-Owned Guardian Roofing Announces 2024 HALO Project Recipient

Lakewood Veteran and family gifted new roof and gutters for HALO's Sixth Anniversary Giveaway

Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation has announced Lakewood residents Steven Sorensen and his wife Penney, as the recipient of Guardian's give-back community program, the Guardian HALO Project, which helps provide a family in need with a new roof or roof repair. The new installation and repairs occurred in July on the 1600-square-foot, 63-year-old home.

Mr. Sorensen, who served the United States for eight years in the Air Force and as part of Air Rescue and in Vietnam, received a new roof, skylight, gutters, and additional repairs during the two-day reconstruction project. As part of the sixth annual by-nomination award, their grown daughter Stephani wrote, "My parents have lived in this house since 1979. They are 79 and 83 years old, still very independent but my 83-year-old dad keeps going onto the roof and patching leaks. We scold him but he doesn't listen. He takes care of a few repairs that have been needed inside. He's very handy, an Air Force veteran, and previously owned his own small business….It would give us all so much peace of mind to have a new roof to last them the rest of their lifetime."

Starting in 2018, Guardian's in-house team has taken part in an annual community program initiated by the company. "Every year since the program's start, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to give back to our community in a way that is meaningful to us. This is the first year we have been able to work with a retired member of the US military, who continues to give back to the community and their family. Through the HALO project, we offer a major roof repair or replacement to a local homeowner in dire need, aiming to improve the lives of individuals in our community by providing the security and peace of mind that a new roof brings," explained Lori Swanson, the owner of Guardian Roofing, Gutters, and Insulation. "We know that the Sorensens have their children and grandchildren over almost every day and now no one will have to worry about Grandpa getting on the roof and possibly injuring himself!"

Luke De Monnin, the HALO Project Manager for Guardian Roofing and Gutters, also expresses his satisfaction with the program: "The HALO project is a highlight of our year. From the initial homeowner selection to the completion of the project, we are consistently grateful for the opportunity to connect with the community in a more profound and impactful manner than any other activity we're involved in. We are committed to nurturing and expanding this program in the years to come."

THE MEANING OF HALO

"We believe it is important to understand the basis of this project to understand how deep its reach is," says Swanson. "Simply put, the 'H' stands for helping, this can include helping the community and families, or simply enriching others' lives. 'A' stands for achieving a purpose and successfully filling a need. 'L' stands for lasting, not only a company that lasts but fostering lasting relationships as well. Finally, 'O' stands for overcome meaning completing people's needs that resulted from outlying obstacles."

Partner manufacturers, distributors, and industry professionals who contribute their services or products to the Guardian Halo Project include Owens Corning, Sound Building Supply, Beacon Building Supply, Velux Skylights ,Miles Resources and Service Partners.

About Guardian Roofing, LLC

Guardian Roofing, LLC is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

