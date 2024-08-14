FloodSimple Encourages Homeowners to Shop Around So They Don't Overpay for Flood Insurance

Discover Significant Savings on Flood Insurance With FloodSimple

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / FloodSimple, a top-rated flood insurance agency, urges anyone looking for flood insurance to shop around for their plan. A recent comparison done by FloodSimple reveals potential savings of $1,000 to over $3,000 annually per home, depending on the state.

FloodSimple Logo





Flood insurance rates can vary significantly between providers. The most expensive policy for a home can be substantially higher than the cheapest option. FloodSimple partners with the top-rated and most-trusted flood insurance companies to find the most affordable options for customers. In states such as New Jersey, New York, and Florida, there is an extra-large price range in quotes, making it crucial to ensure homeowners aren't overpaying. FloodSimple saved its customers $3.6 million in flood insurance premiums last year alone.

"Homeowners in high-risk flood zones or those looking to purchase flood insurance without overpaying can benefit tremendously from shopping around," said Stephen Schramke, CEO at FloodSimple. "Our agency compares quotes from multiple providers, including FEMA and three private companies, to help customers find the most affordable and suitable policy for their insurance needs."

FloodSimple understands that flood insurance can be a significant expense, especially with rising rates. By offering a comprehensive comparison, FloodSimple aims to provide peace of mind and financial relief to homeowners. Shopping for flood insurance shouldn't be hard - FloodSimple can find homeowners an affordable insurance rate by answering just five easy questions.

About FloodSimple:

For homeowners looking for cost-effective insurance options, FloodSimple offers a streamlined solution to secure affordable flood insurance. FloodSimple is committed to providing affordable and reliable flood insurance solutions for homeowners. By leveraging advanced comparative pricing technology, FloodSimple ensures that customers receive the most competitive rates available. Visit FloodSimple's website to explore comparison rates and start saving on flood insurance today.

Contact Information

Holly Lawrence

PR

hollyl@floodsimple.com

SOURCE: FloodSimple

View the original press release on newswire.com.