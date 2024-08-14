

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.6004 against the U.S. dollar, from an early near 4-week high of 0.6084.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to a 1-week low of 1.8316 and a 2-week low of 1.1032 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8090 and 1.0920, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 88.00 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 89.32.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 1.87 against the euro, 1.13 against the aussie and 93.00 against the yen.



