abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Result of Annual General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

ABRDN Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

14 AUGUST 2024

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 13 August 2024, all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting contained in the Annual Report to Shareholders published on 13 May 2024 were duly passed.

Details of the voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 1 102,841,515 1,826,433 26,822 2 103,406,165 1,072,291 216,314 3 104,529,171 144,649 20,950 4 103,865,639 757,573 71,558 5 103,462,577 519,481 712,712 6 99,316,061 4,868,144 510,565 7 99,385,550 4,798,655 510,565 8 98,643,962 5,492,243 558,565 9 98,665,218 5,512,060 517,492 10 99,292,000 4,824,105 578,665 Special Resolution For Against Abstain 11 102,648,684 2,012,573 33,513 12 99,252,484 5,249,381 192,905

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 11

To authorise the Company, in accordance with The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended to make market acquisitions of its own shares of 1 pence each (either for retention as treasury shares for future resale or transfer or cancellation) provided that:

a. the maximum number of ordinary shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 percent of the issued ordinary shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

b. the minimum price which may be paid for an ordinary share shall be 1 pence;

c. the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an ordinary share shall be the higher of (i) 105 percent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the ordinary shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of acquisition and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out; and

d. unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to acquire ordinary shares under such authority and may make an acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to any such contract.

Special Resolution 12

That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares of the Company ("equity securities") for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares as set out in the listing rules made by the Financial Conduct Authority under Part VI of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

a. expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

b. shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £381,219 being approximately 10 percent of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company, as at 25 April 2024.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END