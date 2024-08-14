

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $261 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $3.611 billion from $3.001 billion last year.



Flutter Entertainment plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $261 Mln. vs. $67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.45 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.611 Bln vs. $3.001 Bln last year.



