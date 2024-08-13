SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high-performance lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

$27 million in revenue, up 39% year over year and 4% sequentially.

Shipped over 4,000 sensors for revenue.

GAAP gross margin of 34%, compared to 1% in the second quarter of 2023 and 29% in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin 1 of 40%, compared to 26% in the second quarter of 2023 and 36% in the first quarter of 2024.

of 40%, compared to 26% in the second quarter of 2023 and 36% in the first quarter of 2024. Net loss of $24 million, compared to $123 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $24 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $11 million, compared to $24 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $12 million in the first quarter of 2024.

loss of $11 million, compared to $24 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $12 million in the first quarter of 2024. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments balance of $186 million as of June 30, 2024.

"Our second quarter results showcase solid execution with GAAP gross margin increasing to 34%. Consistent with Ouster's strategy of expanding into software solutions, we had one of our best quarters for software-attached sales powered by Ouster Gemini and Blue City. Alongside the continued improvement in our operating results, we have built one of the industry's most resilient balance sheets and diversified business models," said Ouster CEO Angus Pacala. "I am excited to see the use cases for lidar expand as the world turns to automation to solve an ever increasing number of modern challenges. With lidar adoption still in its infancy, we are just beginning to tap into our growth and I see a tremendous opportunity still in front of us. At the same time, we remain committed to our long-term financial framework and executing on our path to profitability."

Revenue growth in the second quarter was primarily driven by large orders from customers in the smart infrastructure and robotics verticals, specifically for perimeter security, tolling, and mapping applications. GAAP gross margin improved by 500bps sequentially and benefited from higher revenues along with greater than expected tailwinds from favorable product mix and lower manufacturing costs. Non-GAAP gross margin increased to 40% compared to 26% in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the impact of stock-based compensation expenses and certain other expenses outside of ordinary operations. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Ouster repaid all outstanding balance on its revolving credit line utilizing cash on hand.

________________________________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA loss and non-GAAP gross margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information and reconciliations of these measures to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2024 Business Objective Updates

Expand software solutions and grow the installed base Advance the development of digital lidar hardware Progress on the long-term financial framework

Expand software solutions and grow the installed base: In the second quarter, Ouster secured multiple deals to supply Ouster Gemini's smart infrastructure software solution, including to one of the world's largest consumer technology companies as well as a global telecommunications company. During the quarter, Ouster also improved movement detection for security customers, optimized software processing requirements, and enhanced its deep-learning perception model to support new use cases such as identifying unauthorized individuals tailgating into restricted areas.

Advance the development of digital lidar hardware: During the second quarter, Ouster taped out its automotive-grade, custom silicon "Chronos" chip. The Company expects to integrate Chronos into its solid-state, digital flash "DF" sensors in the next year. Development on the Company's next generation custom silicon "L4" chip is advancing with validation testing underway. Both Chronos and L4 are expected to open up new verticals and bring significant improvements in performance, reliability, and manufacturability to the Ouster product family.

Progress on the long-term financial framework: Ouster is executing on its path to profitability and remains committed to deliver on its long-term framework of 30-50% annual revenue growth, expanding gross margins to 35-40%, and maintaining operating expenses at or below third quarter 2023 levels.

Third Quarter 2024 Outlook

For the third quarter of 2024, Ouster expects to achieve $27 million to $29 million in revenue.

Conference Call Information

Ouster will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 13, 2024 to discuss its financial results and business outlook. To access the call, please register at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I9342824.

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. The webcast and related presentation materials will be accessible for at least 30 days on Ouster's investor relations website at https://investors.ouster.com. A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the call ends, and can be accessed via phone through August 27, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S. or +1 (609) 800-9909 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 93428.

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is a leading global provider of lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit www.ouster.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "plan," "could," "continue," "target," "contemplate," "estimate," "forecast," "guidance," "predict," "possible," "potential," "pursue," "likely," and the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding Ouster's revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2024; anticipated new product launches and developments; Ouster's future results of operations, cash reserve and financial position; the anticipated timing and development of Ouster's next generation hardware and software solutions; the execution against the Company's product roadmap and demand for products; the Company's path to profitability and long-term financial framework; industry and business trends; Ouster's business objectives, plans, strategic partnerships, and market growth; and Ouster's competitive market position, all constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, but not limited to, risks related to Ouster's limited operating history and history of losses; fluctuations in its operating results; the substantial research and development costs needed to develop and commercialize new products; its ability to maintain competitive average selling prices, high sales volumes and reduce product costs; competition in Ouster's industry; the negotiating power and product standards of its customers; the adoption of its products and the growth of the lidar market generally; product quality and liability risks; Ouster's future capital needs and ability to secure additional capital on favorable terms or at all; its ability to manage growth, including growing the sales and marketing organization; risks related to international operations, including international manufacturing; cancellation or postponement of contracts or unsuccessful implementations; the Company's ability to manage its inventory; credit risk of customers; Ouster's ability to use tax attributes; Ouster's dependence on key third party suppliers, in particular Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Fabrinet, and other suppliers; supply chain constraints and challenges; conditions in the industries the Company targets or the global economy; the ability of its lidar technology roadmap and new software solutions to catalyze growth; Ouster's ability to recruit and retain key personnel; its ability to successfully integrate its business with Velodyne and achieve the anticipated benefits of the Velodyne merger; Ouster's ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, including as it relates to Hesai Group; legal and regulatory risks; risks related to operating as a public company; and other important factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as may be further updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully and in the totality of the circumstances when evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any of them. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's reasonable estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. While Ouster may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, other than as may be required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

In addition, see information below concerning non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Ouster believes the non-GAAP measures of Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Ouster calculates Non-GAAP Gross Profit as gross profit (loss) excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, certain excess and obsolete expenses and losses on firm purchase commitments, and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP Gross Margin is calculated as Non-GAAP Gross Profit divided by revenues. Ouster calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net loss excluding interest expense (income), net, other expense (income), net, stock-based compensation expense, provision for income tax expense, goodwill impairment charges, restructuring costs excluding stock-based compensation expense, certain excess and obsolete expenses and loss on firm purchase commitments, amortization of acquired intangibles, depreciation expense, certain litigation and litigation related expenses, merger and acquisition related expenses. Ouster believes that Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and may be helpful in comparison with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by the Board and management as a performance metric for compensation purposes. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this press release.

OUSTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,687 $ 50,991 Restricted cash, current 426 552 Short-term investments 131,557 139,158 Accounts receivable, net 14,343 14,577 Inventory 19,453 23,232 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,530 34,647 Total current assets 251,996 263,157 Property and equipment, net 9,445 10,228 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 16,822 18,561 Unbilled receivable, non-current portion 7,127 10,567 Intangible assets, net 20,930 24,436 Restricted cash, non-current 1,092 1,091 Other non-current assets 2,463 2,703 Total assets $ 309,875 $ 330,743 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,490 $ 3,545 Accrued and other current liabilities 48,506 58,166 Contract liabilities, current 13,812 12,885 Operating lease liability, current portion 7,263 7,096 Total current liabilities 74,071 81,692 Operating lease liability, non-current portion 16,239 18,827 Debt 43,973 43,975 Contract liabilities, non-current portion 3,487 4,967 Other non-current liabilities 1,495 1,610 Total liabilities 139,265 151,071 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 44 42 Additional paid-in capital 1,035,087 995,464 Accumulated deficit (863,744 ) (816,026 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (777 ) 192 Total stockholders' equity 170,610 179,672 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 309,875 $ 330,743

OUSTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months

Ended March 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2024 2023 Revenue $ 26,990 $ 19,396 $ 25,944 $ 52,934 $ 36,626 Cost of revenue 17,892 19,210 18,519 36,411 36,816 Gross profit (loss) 9,098 186 7,425 16,523 (190 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 14,432 26,447 13,806 28,238 58,906 Sales and marketing 6,750 11,666 6,860 13,610 25,199 General and administrative 13,166 17,842 12,580 25,746 49,167 Goodwill impairment charges - 67,266 - - 166,675 Total operating expenses 34,348 123,221 33,246 67,594 299,947 Loss from operations (25,250 ) (123,035 ) (25,821 ) (51,071 ) (300,137 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,251 2,245 2,651 4,902 3,964 Interest expense (740 ) (1,728 ) (741 ) (1,481 ) (3,397 ) Other income (expense), net (7 ) (165 ) 193 186 (111 ) Total other income, net 1,504 352 2,103 3,607 456 Loss before income taxes (23,746 ) (122,683 ) (23,718 ) (47,464 ) (299,681 ) Provision for income tax expense 123 50 131 254 332 Net loss $ (23,869 ) $ (122,733 ) $ (23,849 ) $ (47,718 ) $ (300,013 ) Other comprehensive loss Changes in unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities $ (45 ) $ (74 ) $ (459 ) $ (504 ) $ (24 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments (293 ) 23 (172 ) (465 ) (57 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (24,207 ) $ (122,784 ) $ (24,480 ) $ (48,687 ) $ (300,094 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (3.19 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (8.84 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 44,737,769 38,448,241 43,454,127 44,077,383 33,937,505

OUSTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (47,718 ) $ (300,013 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Goodwill impairment charges - 166,675 Depreciation and amortization 5,397 10,605 Loss on write-off of construction in progress and right-of-use asset impairment 214 1,423 Stock-based compensation 20,099 38,246 Reduction of revenue related to stock warrant issued to customer 488 61 Amortization of right-of-use asset 2,391 2,012 Interest expense - 889 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount - 125 Accretion or amortization on short-term investments (2,933 ) (2,097 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 27 (126 ) Inventory write down 742 5,065 Provision (recovery of) for doubtful accounts (241 ) 541 Gain from disposal of property and equipment (114 ) (248 ) Realized gain on available for sale securities (275 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,915 3,420 Inventory 3,037 (3,644 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 101 (1,126 ) Accounts payable 958 (1,741 ) Accrued and other liabilities (9,830 ) (4,779 ) Contract liabilities (553 ) 759 Operating lease liability (3,071 ) (2,525 ) Net cash used in operating activities (27,366 ) (86,478 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 502 560 Purchases of property and equipment (1,741 ) (1,973 ) Purchase of short-term investments (49,720 ) (48,554 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 60,028 72,481 Cash and cash equivalents acquired in the Velodyne Merger - 32,137 Net cash provided by investing activities 9,069 54,651 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from ESPP purchase 781 310 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 151 150 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under at-the-market offering, net of commissions and fees 19,498 - At-the-market offering costs for the issuance of common stock (95 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 20,335 460 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (467 ) (56 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,571 (31,423 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 52,634 124,278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 54,205 $ 92,855

OUSTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (23,869 ) $ (122,733 ) $ (23,849 ) $ (177,280 ) $ (47,718 ) $ (300,013 ) Interest expense (income), net (1,511 ) (517 ) (1,910 ) (50 ) (3,421 ) (567 ) Other expense (income), net 7 165 (193 ) (54 ) (186 ) 111 Stock-based compensation(1) 10,695 16,466 9,404 21,780 20,099 38,246 Provision for income tax expense 123 50 131 282 254 332 Goodwill impairment charge - 67,266 - 99,409 - 166,675 Restructuring costs, excluding stock-based compensation expense - 3,342 - 12,635 - 15,977 Excess and obsolete expenses and loss on firm purchase commitments - 3,750 572 3,630 572 7,380 Amortization of acquired intangibles(2) 1,661 1,702 1,754 1,511 3,415 3,213 Depreciation expense(2) 839 2,744 1,053 4,648 1,892 7,392 Litigation expenses(3) 1,636 3,364 1,296 537 2,932 3,901 Merger and acquisition related expenses(4) - - - 6,058 - 6,058 Other items (114 ) - - - (114 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,533 ) $ (24,401 ) $ (11,743 ) $ (26,893 ) $ (22,276 ) $ (51,294 ) (1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,210 $ 654 $ 913 $ 774 $ 2,123 $ 1,428 Research and development 4,650 8,204 4,188 7,505 8,838 15,709 Sales and marketing 1,492 3,500 1,400 2,881 2,892 6,381 General and administrative 3,343 4,108 2,903 10,620 6,246 14,728 Total stock-based compensation $ 10,695 $ 16,466 $ 9,404 $ 21,780 $ 20,099 $ 38,246 (2)Includes depreciation and amortization expense as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 999 $ 1,772 $ 1,100 $ 1,750 $ 2,099 $ 3,522 Research and development 670 892 712 2,964 1,382 3,856 Sales and marketing 249 258 248 181 497 440 General and administrative 582 1,524 747 1,264 1,329 2,787 Total depreciation and amortization expense $ 2,500 $ 4,446 $ 2,807 $ 6,159 $ 5,307 $ 10,605 (3)Litigation expenses and litigation-related expenses outside of the Company's ordinary business operations (4)Merger and acquisition related expenses represent transaction costs for the Velodyne Merger which include legal and accounting professional service fees Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended March 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Gross profit (loss) on GAAP basis $ 9,098 $ 186 $ 7,425 $ (376 ) $ 16,523 $ (190 ) Stock-based compensation 1,210 654 913 774 2,123 1,428 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 371 412 464 249 835 661 Excess and obsolete expenses and loss on firm purchase commitments - 3,750 572 3,630 572 7,380 Gross profit on non-GAAP basis $ 10,679 $ 5,002 $ 9,374 $ 4,277 $ 20,053 $ 9,279 Gross margin on GAAP basis 34 % 1 % 29 % (2 )% 31 % (1 )% Gross margin on non-GAAP basis 40 % 26 % 36 % 25 % 38 % 25 %

