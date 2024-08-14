

Flutter Entertainment Plc (FLUT) has increased its annual revenue outlook, citing strong second-quarter financial performance.



The company now expects revenue from the U.S. of $6.05 billion to $6.35 billion, compared with prior outlook of $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion.



Excluding the U.S., revenue is now seen in the range of $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion, higher than the earlier projection of $7.65 billion to $8.05 billion.



FLUT was up 7.63 percent at $206 in the after-market hours on the New York Stock Exchange.



Q2 Results:



Flutter Entertainment reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $261 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $67 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.3% to $3.611 billion from $3.001 billion last year.



Flutter Entertainment plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



