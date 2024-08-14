Qifu Technology, Inc.: Qifu Technology Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2024 Unaudited Financial Results, Announces Board Change and Raises Semi-Annual Dividend

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN; HKEx: 3660) ("Qifu Technology" or the "Company"), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024, announced board change and raised semi-annual dividend.

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, our platform has connected 160 financial institutional partners and 247.6 million consumers *1 with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 12.2% from 220.6 million a year ago.

with potential credit needs, cumulatively, an increase of 12.2% from 220.6 million a year ago. Cumulative users with approved credit lines *2 were 53.6 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 13.0% from 47.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

were 53.6 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 13.0% from 47.4 million as of June 30, 2023. Cumulative borrowers with successful drawdown, including repeat borrowers was 32.0 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 12.3% from 28.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, financial institutional partners originated 19,112,187 loans *3 through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume reached RMB95,425 million *4 , a decrease of 23.2% from RMB124,225 million in the same period of 2023.

through our platform. Total facilitation and origination loan volume reached RMB95,425 million , a decrease of 23.2% from RMB124,225 million in the same period of 2023. Out of those loans originated by financial institutions, RMB61,905 million was under capital-light model, Intelligence Credit Engine ("ICE") and other technology solutions *5 , representing 64.9% of the total, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB71,860 million in the same period of 2023.

, representing 64.9% of the total, a decrease of 13.9% from RMB71,860 million in the same period of 2023. Total outstanding loan balance * 6 was RMB157,778 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 14.5% from RMB184,459 million as of June 30, 2023.

was RMB157,778 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of 14.5% from RMB184,459 million as of June 30, 2023. RMB103,817 million of such loan balance was under capital-light model, "ICE" and other technology solutions *7 , a decrease of 9.6% from RMB114,835 million as of June 30, 2023.

, a decrease of 9.6% from RMB114,835 million as of June 30, 2023. The weighted average contractual tenor of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform in the second quarter of 2024 was approximately 9.97 months, compared with 11.00 months in the same period of 2023.

90 day+ delinquency rate * 8 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 3.40% as of June 30, 2024.

of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform was 3.40% as of June 30, 2024. Repeat borrower contribution*9 of loans originated by financial institutions across our platform for the second quarter of 2024 was 93.0%.

1 Refers to cumulative registered users across our platform.

2 "Cumulative users with approved credit lines" refers to the total number of users who had submitted their credit applications and were approved with a credit line at the end of each period.

3 Including 3,587,251 loans across "V-pocket", and 15,524,936 loans across other products.

4 Refers to the total principal amount of loans facilitated and originated during the given period, including loan volume facilitated through Intelligence Credit Engine ("ICE") and other technology solutions.

5 "ICE" is an open platform on our "Qifu Jietiao" APP (previously known as "360 Jietiao"), we match borrowers and financial institutions through big data and cloud computing technology on "ICE", and provide pre-loan investigation report of borrowers. For loans facilitated through "ICE", the Company does not bear principal risk. Loan facilitation volume through "ICE" was RMB23,464 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Under other technology solutions, we started to offer financial institutions on-premise deployed, modular risk management SaaS beginning in 2021, which helps financial institution partners improve credit assessment results. Since 2023, we have been offering end-to-end technology solutions ("Total Solutions") to financial institutions based on on-premise deployment, SaaS or hybrid model. Loan facilitation volume through other technology solutions was RMB23,245 million in the second quarter of 2024, of which RMB685 million was through Total Solutions.

6 "Total outstanding loan balance" refers to the total amount of principal outstanding for loans facilitated and originated at the end of each period, including loan balance for "ICE" and other technology solutions, excluding loans delinquent for more than 180 days.

7 As of June 30, 2024, outstanding loan balance was RMB34,808 million for "ICE" and RMB35,258 million for other technology solutions of which RMB1,031 million was for Total Solutions.

8 "90 day+ delinquency rate" refers to the outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 91 to 180 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans across our platform as of a specific date. Loans that are charged-off and loans under "ICE" and other technology solutions are not included in the delinquency rate calculation.

9 "Repeat borrower contribution" for a given period refers to (i) the principal amount of loans borrowed during that period by borrowers who had historically made at least one successful drawdown, divided by (ii) the total loan facilitation and origination volume through our platform during that period.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue was RMB4,160.1 million (US$572.4 million), compared to RMB3,914.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Income from operations was RMB1,985.0 million (US$273.1 million), compared to RMB1,181.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP * 1 0 income from operations was RMB2,021.9 million (US$278.2 million), compared to RMB1,234.7 million in the same period of 2023.

income from operations was RMB2,021.9 million (US$278.2 million), compared to RMB1,234.7 million in the same period of 2023. Operating margin was 47.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 48.6%.

Net income was RMB1,376.5 million (US$189.4 million), compared to RMB1,093.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,413.4 million (US$194.5 million), compared to RMB1,146.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Net income margin was 33.1%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 34.0%.

Net income per fully diluted American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB8.92 (US$1.22), compared to RMB6.64 in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB9.16 (US$1.26), compared to RMB6.95 in the same period of 2023.



10 Non-GAAP income from operations, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income margin and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS are Non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on these Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Mr. Haisheng Wu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Qifu Technology, commented, "We delivered another solid quarter despite macro-economic headwinds. We continued to make noticeable progress in key areas of our operations and achieved better efficiency and further enhanced returns of our assets.

During the quarter, we continued to optimize our business mix. Non-credit risk bearing loans accounted for nearly 65% of total volume. The better loan structure not only helped us mitigate some risks in a challenging environment, but also yielded better financial metrics. In the second quarter, we further reduced user acquisition costs through a prudent user acquisition approach and diversified user acquisition channels. Meanwhile, in a relatively accommodating funding environment, we continued to solidify our relationship with financial institution partners and further reduced overall funding costs to another historic low.

Looking ahead, we intend to continue to take a disciplined risk management approach in a still uncertain macro environment as we are seeing gradually improving asset quality and tentatively stabilizing credit demand. With our consistent execution, we believe we are well positioned to capture long-term opportunities by building a comprehensive credit-tech platform that offers differentiate products and services to users and financial institution partners based on their respective credit profiles and risk preferences."

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results in an uncertain macro environment. Total net revenue was RMB4.16 billion and Non-GAAP net income was RMB1.41 billion for the second quarter," Mr. Alex Xu, Chief Financial Officer, commented. "During the quarter, we saw continued improvement in net take rates with stable pricing, improving risks, and lowering funding costs. At the end of the second quarter, our total cash and cash equivalent*11 was approximately RMB8.49 billion, and we generated approximately RMB1.96 billion cash from operations. During the quarter, we started to execute the 12-month, US$350 million share repurchase program, at an accelerated pace. Our strong financial positions not only enable us to pursue business opportunities, but also allow us to generate strong shareholder returns through dividend payout and share repurchase."

Mr. Yan Zheng, Chief Risk Officer, added, "We experienced further improvement in overall risk metrics of our loan book in the second quarter as we continued to take a prudent approach in managing risks. Among key leading indicators, Day-1 delinquency rate*12 was 4.8%, and 30-day collection rate*13 was approximately 86.3%. Recently, there has been further improvement in 30-day collection rates, bringing this metric to reach near its best levels in the past two years. As we remain vigilant in risk management under current macro environment, we expect to see gradual improvement in key risk metrics in the coming quarters."

11 Including "Cash and cash equivalents", "Restricted cash", and "Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies".

12 "Day-1 delinquency rate" is defined as (i) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that was due for repayment as of such specified date.

13 "30 day collection rate" is defined as (i) the amount of principal that was repaid in one month among the total amount of principal that became overdue as of a specified date, divided by (ii) the total amount of principal that became overdue as of such specified date.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue was RMB4,160.1 million (US$572.4 million), compared to RMB3,914.3 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB4,153.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net revenue from Credit Driven Services was RMB2,912.2 million (US$400.7 million), compared to RMB2,788.7 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB3,016.3 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy were RMB151.1 million (US$20.8 million), compared to RMB395.5 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB243.8 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were primarily due to the declines in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume.

Financing income*14 was RMB1,690.1 million (US$232.6 million), compared to RMB1,188.7 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,535.0 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were primarily due to the growth in outstanding balance of the on-balance-sheet loans.

Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities was RMB972.6 million (US$133.8 million), compared to RMB1,158.6 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB1,166.0 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were mainly due to decreases in outstanding balance of off-balance-sheet capital-heavy loans during the period.

Other services fees were RMB98.4 million (US$13.5 million), compared to RMB45.9 million in the same period of 2023, and RMB71.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to the increases in late payment fees under the capital-heavy model.

Net revenue from Platform Services was RMB1,247.9 million (US$171.7 million), compared to RMB1,125.6 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,136.9 million in the prior quarter.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light were RMB524.4 million (US$72.2 million), compared to RMB887.8 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB502.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a lower capital-light loan facilitation volume, and the sequential growth was mainly driven by improving take rates.

Referral services fees were RMB623.5 million (US$85.8 million), compared to RMB160.9 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB548.8 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases were mainly due to the increases in the loan facilitation volume through ICE.

Other services fees were RMB100.0 million (US$13.8 million), compared to RMB76.9 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB85.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases reflected increases in late payment fees under the capital-light model.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB2,175.1 million (US$299.3 million), compared to RMB2,732.8 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB2,789.1 million in the prior quarter.

Facilitation, origination and servicing expenses were RMB722.2 million (US$99.4 million), compared to RMB648.0 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB736.0 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher collection fees.

Funding costs were RMB161.3 million (US$22.2 million), compared to RMB165.2 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB156.0 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was mainly due to the growth in funding from ABS and trusts, partially offset by the lower average cost.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB366.4 million (US$50.4 million), compared to RMB436.5 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB415.6 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were mainly due to a more prudent customer acquisition approach.

General and administrative expenses were RMB95.1 million (US$13.1 million), compared to RMB112.8 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB106.4 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential declines were primarily due to our continued effort to improve operational efficiency.

Provision for loans receivable was RMB849.5 million (US$116.9 million), compared to RMB483.3 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB847.9 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the growth in loan origination volume of on-balance-sheet loans and reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for financial assets receivable was RMB70.2 million (US$9.7 million), compared to RMB82.3 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB99.0 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases mainly reflected the declines in loan facilitation volume of off-balance-sheet loans and the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets was RMB123.8 million (US$17.0 million), compared to RMB47.2 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB111.5 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential increases reflected the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Provision for contingent liability was RMB-213.3 million (US$-29.3 million), compared to RMB757.6 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB316.7 million in the prior quarter. The year-over-year and sequential decreases were mainly due to the decreases in capital-heavy loan facilitation volume and the reversal of prior quarters' provision in this quarter to reflect the Company's consistent approach in assessing provisions commensurate with its underlying loan profile.

Income from operations was RMB1,985.0 million (US$273.1 million), compared to RMB1,181.5 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,364.1 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB2,021.9 million (US$278.2 million), compared to RMB1,234.7 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,408.7 million in the prior quarter.

Operating margin was 47.7%. Non-GAAP operating margin was 48.6%.

Income before income tax expense was RMB2,076.6 million (US$285.7 million), compared to RMB1,366.3 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,526.2 million in the prior quarter.

Net income was RMB1,376.5 million (US$189.4 million), compared to RMB1,093.4 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,160.1 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,413.4 million (US$194.5 million), compared to RMB1,146.6 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,204.8 million in the prior quarter.

Net income margin was 33.1%. Non-GAAP net income margin was 34.0%.

Net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,380.5 million (US$190.0 million), compared to RMB1,097.4 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,164.3 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company was RMB1,417.4 million (US$195.0 million), compared to RMB1,150.7 million in the same period of 2023 and RMB1,208.9 million in the prior quarter.

Net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB8.92 (US$1.22).

Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS was RMB9.16 (US$1.26).

Weighted average basic ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 151.88 million.

Weighted average diluted ADS used in calculating GAAP and non-GAAP net income per ADS was 154.75 million.

14 "Financing income" is generated from loans facilitated through the Company's platform funded by the consolidated trusts and Fuzhou Microcredit, which charge fees and interests from borrowers.

30 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage and 180 Day+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage

The following charts and tables display the historical cumulative 30 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage and 180 day+ delinquency rates by loan facilitation and origination vintage for all loans facilitated and originated through the Company's platform. Loans under "ICE" and other technology solutions are not included in the 30 day+ charts and the 180 day+ charts:

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4c24c62-2952-46f6-ab2f-7c248779eb5b

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/05e7d589-a887-4e13-88b6-95544bb30706

Board Change

Mr. Hongyi Zhou has resigned as a director and the chairman of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") for personal reasons. The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Fan Zhao as the chairman of the Board and approved the appointment of Mr. Xiangge Liu as an independent director of the Board, effective on August 13, 2024.

Mr. Fan Zhao has served as our independent director since January 2023. Mr. Zhao founded and has served as the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Fengye Fanda Investment Advisory Co., Ltd. since 2000. He has served as a director of Heintzman Piano Company Limited since 2004. He founded and served as the chairman of the board of directors of Sunbridge International Holdings Limited from 2002 to 2018. Mr. Fan Zhao received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture in 1982 and an MBA degree from Lawrence Technological University in 2002, respectively. He also spent three years as a visiting scholar at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark from 1990 to 1993.

Mr. Xiangge Liu has served as a senior advisor and the chief executive officer of Homaer Capital since 2022. Prior to that, he served as a managing director at RRJ Capital from 2011 to 2021. He was a senior risk management executive at CITIC International Asset Management from 2010 to 2011, and a managing director at Dingyi Capital from 2008 to 2010. From 2007 to 2008, he served as a director at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking. Mr. Liu's career experience also includes various positions at financial institutions and corporations such as Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Banking Group and General Electric. Mr. Liu received a bachelor's degree in English from Beijing Foreign Studies University in 1989 and an MBA degree from Boston University in 1999.

"Mr. Zhou has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the Company and provided his critical insights in further development of our business. We would like to express sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhou for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service," said Mr. Haisheng Wu, director and the chief executive officer of Qifu Technology. "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Zhao in his new capacity as the chairman of the Board. At the same time, we are honored to welcome Mr. Liu to join the Board and to benefit more from his talents and experiences to our Board and our operations. We look forward to working closely with them in growing our business and maximizing long-term value for all of our shareholders."

Semi-Annual Dividend

The board of directors of the Company has approved a dividend of US$0.30 per Class A ordinary share, or US$0.60 per ADS for the first half of 2024 to holders of record of Class A ordinary shares and ADSs as of the close of business on September 27, 2024 Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. For holder of Class A ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 27, 2024 (Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be on October 29, 2024 for holders of Class A ordinary shares and around November 1, 2024 for holders of ADSs.

Update on Share Repurchase

On March 12, 2024, the Company's board of directors approved a share repurchase plan whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares with an aggregate value of up to US$350 million during the 12-month period from April 1, 2024.

As of August 13, 2024, the Company had in aggregate purchased approximately 10.7 million ADSs in the open market for a total amount of approximately US$211 million (inclusive of commissions) at an average price of US$19.7 per ADS pursuant to the share repurchase plan.

Business Outlook

As macro-economic uncertainties persist, the Company intends to maintain a prudent approach in its business planning. Management will continue to focus on managing risks, enhancing the profitability and efficiency of the Company's operations. As such, for the third quarter of 2024, the Company expects to generate a net income between RMB1.50 billion and RMB1.60 billion and a non-GAAP net income*15 between RMB1.55 billion and RMB1.65 billion, representing a year-on-year growth between 31% and 40%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views, which is subject to material changes.

15 Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology is a leading Credit-Tech platform in China that provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qifu.tech.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use Non-GAAP financial measure, which is adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP to exclude share-based compensation expenses. Reconciliations of our Non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the Non-GAAP financial measures.

We use Non-GAAP income from operation, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP income from operation represents income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to Non-GAAP income from operation divided by total net revenue. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to Non-GAAP net income divided by total net revenue. Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company represents net income attributed to the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses per fully diluted ADS. Such adjustments have no impact on income tax. We believe that Non-GAAP income from operation, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP net income margin, Non-GAAP net income attributed to the Company and Non-GAAP net income per fully diluted ADS help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that Non-GAAP income from operation and Non-GAAP net income provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making. Our Non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of Non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 28, 2024.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Qifu Technology may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company's business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies, the Company's cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company's brand, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in Qifu Technology's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qifu Technology does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) December 31, June 30, June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,177,890 6,337,134 872,019 Restricted cash 3,381,107 2,035,180 280,050 Short term investments 15,000 291,154 40,064 Security deposit prepaid to third-party guarantee companies 207,071 114,832 15,801 Funds receivable from third party payment service providers 1,603,419 1,769,599 243,505 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 2,909,245 2,102,292 289,285 Financial assets receivable, net 2,522,543 1,528,003 210,260 Amounts due from related parties 45,346 31,459 4,329 Loans receivable, net 24,604,487 26,722,713 3,677,168 Prepaid expenses and other assets 329,920 483,391 66,517 Total current assets 39,796,028 41,415,757 5,698,998 Non-current assets: Accounts receivable and contract assets, net-noncurrent 146,995 51,375 7,069 Financial assets receivable, net-noncurrent 596,330 232,571 32,003 Amounts due from related parties 4,240 396 54 Loans receivable, net-noncurrent 2,898,005 2,859,871 393,531 Property and equipment, net 231,221 299,627 41,230 Land use rights, net 977,461 967,100 133,077 Intangible assets 13,443 12,306 1,693 Goodwill 41,210 41,210 5,671 Deferred tax assets 1,067,738 1,050,308 144,527 Other non-current assets 45,901 52,528 7,228 Total non-current assets 6,022,544 5,567,292 766,083 TOTAL ASSETS 45,818,572 46,983,049 6,465,081 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-current 8,942,291 8,361,576 1,150,591 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,016,039 2,133,772 293,617 Amounts due to related parties 80,376 41,604 5,725 Short term loans 798,586 1,058,586 145,666 Guarantee liabilities-stand ready 3,949,601 2,467,554 339,547 Guarantee liabilities-contingent 3,207,264 1,887,777 259,767 Income tax payable 742,210 816,169 112,309 Other tax payable 163,252 116,590 16,043 Total current liabilities 19,899,619 16,883,628 2,323,265 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 224,823 453,808 62,446 Payable to investors of the consolidated trusts-noncurrent 3,581,800 6,841,600 941,435 Other long-term liabilities 102,473 171,034 23,535 Total non-current liabilities 3,909,096 7,466,442 1,027,416 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,808,715 24,350,070 3,350,681 TOTAL QIFU TECHNOLOGY INC EQUITY 21,937,483 22,568,768 3,105,564 Noncontrolling interests 72,374 64,211 8,836 TOTAL EQUITY 22,009,857 22,632,979 3,114,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 45,818,572 46,983,049 6,465,081

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Credit driven services 2,788,707 2,912,205 400,732 5,419,328 5,928,487 815,788 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital heavy 395,512 151,073 20,788 706,676 394,839 54,332 Financing income 1,188,738 1,690,110 232,567 2,254,620 3,225,096 443,788 Revenue from releasing of guarantee liabilities 1,158,554 972,586 133,832 2,368,374 2,138,604 294,282 Other services fees 45,903 98,436 13,545 89,658 169,948 23,386 Platform services 1,125,617 1,247,858 171,711 2,094,170 2,384,759 328,153 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-capital light 887,830 524,405 72,161 1,653,110 1,027,120 141,336 Referral services fees 160,864 623,491 85,795 269,340 1,172,315 161,316 Other services fees 76,923 99,962 13,755 171,720 185,324 25,501 Total net revenue 3,914,324 4,160,063 572,443 7,513,498 8,313,246 1,143,941 Facilitation, origination and servicing 647,989 722,160 99,373 1,288,330 1,458,186 200,653 Funding costs 165,225 161,302 22,196 324,248 317,265 43,657 Sales and marketing 436,486 366,388 50,417 858,663 782,005 107,607 General and administrative 112,757 95,054 13,080 217,646 201,469 27,723 Provision for loans receivable 483,306 849,508 116,896 1,002,170 1,697,429 233,574 Provision for financial assets receivable 82,265 70,166 9,655 151,017 169,169 23,278 Provision for accounts receivable and contract assets 47,206 123,766 17,031 44,970 235,239 32,370 Provision for contingent liabilities 757,590 (213,267 ) (29,347 ) 1,437,924 103,397 14,228 Total operating costs and expenses 2,732,824 2,175,077 299,301 5,324,968 4,964,159 683,090 Income from operations 1,181,500 1,984,986 273,142 2,188,530 3,349,087 460,851 Interest income, net 55,854 45,987 6,328 120,624 96,045 13,216 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (2,319 ) 160 22 3,830 242 33 Other income, net 161,388 45,430 6,251 185,552 157,398 21,659 Investment loss (30,112 ) - - (30,112 ) - - Income before income tax expense 1,366,311 2,076,563 285,743 2,468,424 3,602,772 495,759 Income taxes expense (272,934 ) (700,055 ) (96,331 ) (445,225 ) (1,066,120 ) (146,703 ) Net income 1,093,377 1,376,508 189,412 2,023,199 2,536,652 349,056 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,063 4,020 553 8,350 8,163 1,123 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 1,097,440 1,380,528 189,965 2,031,549 2,544,815 350,179 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qifu Technology, Inc. Basic 3.40 4.54 0.62 6.29 8.27 1.14 Diluted 3.32 4.46 0.61 6.14 8.10 1.11 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of Qifu Technology, Inc. Basic 6.80 9.08 1.24 12.58 16.54 2.28 Diluted 6.64 8.92 1.22 12.28 16.20 2.22 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share Basic 323,095,877 303,761,387 303,761,387 322,978,323 307,894,289 307,894,289 Diluted 330,918,585 309,495,756 309,495,756 331,118,889 314,244,423 314,244,423

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net cash provided by operating activities 1,761,575 1,961,616 269,927 3,522,666 3,919,883 539,394 Net cash used in investing activities (3,436,966 ) (980,403 ) (134,908 ) (7,001,173 ) (4,118,578 ) (566,735 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,236,187 (767,607 ) (105,626 ) 1,275,127 1,007,802 138,678 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes 8,401 2,115 291 5,558 4,210 579 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (430,803 ) 215,721 29,684 (2,197,822 ) 813,317 111,916 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,745,344 8,156,593 1,122,385 10,512,363 7,558,997 1,040,153 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 8,314,541 8,372,314 1,152,069 8,314,541 8,372,314 1,152,069

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and U.S. dollars ("USD")

except for number of shares and per share data, or otherwise noted) Three months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD Net income 1,093,377 1,376,508 189,412 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment 19,482 1,890 260 Other comprehensive income 19,482 1,890 260 Total comprehensive income 1,112,859 1,378,398 189,672 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,063 4,020 553 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 1,116,922 1,382,418 190,225 Six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB USD Net income 2,023,199 2,536,652 349,056 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustment 16,673 3,900 537 Other comprehensive income 16,673 3,900 537 Total comprehensive income 2,039,872 2,540,552 349,593 Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,350 8,163 1,123 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 2,048,222 2,548,715 350,716