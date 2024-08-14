Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
14.08.24
08:06 Uhr
2,960 Euro
-0,240
-7,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9403,14011:13
Dow Jones News
14.08.2024 09:37 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
14-Aug-2024 / 08:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors 
DATE: August 13, 2024 
 
The eighteenth coupon rate of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 
Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to 
BIST TLREF index; is determined as %14,1836 . 
 
           30.07.2019 
Board Decision Date

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY             TRY 
Limit           7,000,000,000        20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic           Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bond 
Maturity Date                  14.02.2030 
Maturity (Day)                 3653 
Interest Rate Type               FRN 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRSGRAN23013 
Starting Date of Sale              12.02.2020 
Ending Date of Sale               13.02.2020 
Maturity Starting Date             14.02.2020 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 
Coupon Number                  40 
Redemption Date                 14.02.2030 
Payment Date                  14.02.2030

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
 
Coupon Number  Payment  Record   Payment       Interest   Interest Rate         Exchange Was the 
        Day    Date    Date    Interest Rate- Yearly - Yearly    Payment Amount Rate   Payment 
                         Rate (%) Simple (%)  Compound (%)              Made? 
 
 
1        14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534  12,3833   12,9703    22.900.500.00  TL    Yes 
2        14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622  10,9588   11,364     20,716,500.00  TL    Yes 
3        14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749  14,5798   15,2998    27,561,749.99  TL    Yes 
4        14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372  19,1911   20,617     36,279,000.00  TL   Yes 
5        14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021 5,1841  21,2605   23,0164    38,880,749,99  TL    Yes 
6        14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021 5,5352  21,9604   23,836     41,513,999.98  TL   Yes 
7        14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021 5,2597  20,8673   22,5578    39,447,750.00  TL    Yes 
8        14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022 4,4319  17,583   18,7767    33,239,249.99  TL   Yes 
9        14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022 4,0987  16,8094   17,899     30,740,249,99  TL    Yes 
10       14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022 4,2870  17,0084   18,1242    32,152,500.00  TL    Yes 
11       14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022 3,7672  14,9458   15,8045    28,254,000.00  TL    Yes 
12       14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023 3,0958 12,2822   12,7919    23,218,500.00  TL    Yes 
13       14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023 2,9016  11,9000   12,4417    21,762,000.00  TL    Yes 
14       14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023 4,0574  16,0973   17,0953    30,430,550.00  TL    Yes 
15       14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023 7,9596 31,5788    35,0195    56,697,000.00  TL   Yes 
16       14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 11,6611 46,2640   53,7652    87,458,249.99  TL    Yes 
17       14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024 13,6322 55,2862   67,8410    102,241,500.00 TL    Yes 
18       14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024 14,1836 56,2720   67,4870 
19       14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024 
20       14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 
21       14.05.2025 13.05.2025 14.05.2025 
22       14.08.2025 13.08.2025 14.08.2025 
23       14.11.2025 13.11.2025 14.11.2025 
24       14.02.2026 13.02.2026 16.02.2026 
25       14.05.2026 13.05.2026 14.05.2026 
26       14.08.2026 13.08.2026 14.08.2026 
27       14.11.2026 13.11.2026 16.11.2026 
28       14.02.2027 12.02.2027 14.02.2027 
29       14.05.2027 13.05.2027 14.05.2027 
30       14.08.2027 13.08.2027 16.08.2027 
31       14.11.2027 12.11.2027 15.11.2027 
32       14.02.2028 11.02.2028 14.02.2028 
33       14.05.2028 12.05.2028 15.05.2028 
34       14.08.2028 11.08.2028 14.08.2028 
35       14.11.2028 13.11.2028 14.11.2028 
36       14.02.2029 13.02.2029 14.02.2029 
37       14.05.2029 11.05.2029 14.05.2029 
38       14.08.2029 13.08.2029 14.08.2029 
39       14.11.2029 13.11.2029 14.11.2029 
40       14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  14.02.2030 13.02.2030 14.02.2030                   750.000.000   TL 
Payment Amount

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 340377 
EQS News ID:  1967525 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967525&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
