

The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to a 5-day low of 0.8574 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8544.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.2819 and 188.44 from early highs of 1.2868 and 189.32, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.1088 against the Swiss franc, from an early near 2-week high of 1.1138.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.26 against the greenback, 180.00 against the yen and 1.15 against the franc.



