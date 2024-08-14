Anzeige
Dow Jones News
14.08.2024 09:49 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJL LN) 
Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Aug-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.3405 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5464497 
CODE: AEJL LN 
ISIN: LU1900068328 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900068328 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AEJL LN 
Sequence No.:  340543 
EQS News ID:  1967867 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967867&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
