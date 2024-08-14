Anzeige
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRJU LN) 
Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Aug-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) 
DEALING DATE: 13-Aug-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 4316.3895 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45006763 
CODE: PRJU LN 
ISIN: LU1931974775 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1931974775 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PRJU LN 
Sequence No.:  340552 
EQS News ID:  1967885 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1967885&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
