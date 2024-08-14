Ørsted A/S: Redemption notice

DJ Redemption notice

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Redemption notice 14-Aug-2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.8.2024 10:00:01 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Notice to the holders of EUR 500,000,000 Callable Subordinated Capital Securities due 3017 (ISIN: XS1720192696) (the 'Securities') issued by Ørsted A/S (the 'Issuer') on 24 November 2017 Exercise of issuer's call option and redemption of the Securities NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES), OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933), OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW). Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Securities (the 'Terms and Conditions'). Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Terms and Conditions. The Issuer hereby gives irrevocable notice to the Securityholders that it exercises its option to redeem all outstanding Securities in accordance with Condition 6(b) of the Terms and Conditions (Redemption at the option of the Issuer) (the 'Redemption'). The redemption will occur on 24 September 2024 (the 'Redemption Date'). As set out in Condition 6(b) of the Terms and Conditions, the Securities will be redeemed at their principal amount (EUR 1,000 per Security) together with interest accrued to (but excluding) the Redemption Date (the 'Redemption Amount' ). There will be no Outstanding Payments. The Redemption Amount will be paid to the Securityholders through Euroclear Bank SA/NV and Clearstream Banking S.A. (the 'Clearing Systems') for payment to the cash accounts of each person who is shown in the records of the Clearing Systems as a holder of the Securities at the end of business on 23 September 2024 being the business day immediately preceding the Redemption Date. The payment of the aggregate Redemption Amount to the Clearing Systems will discharge the obligations of the Issuer to all Securityholders in respect of the payment of the Redemption Amount for the Securities and no additional interest will be payable to a Securityholder if there is any delay in the transmission of funds, including the Redemption Amount, to the Securityholders from a Clearing System or any other relevant intermediary with respect to the Securities. After the Redemption, there will be no Securities outstanding and the Securities will be delisted from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, and the admission of the Securities to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's regulated market will be cancelled with effect from the Redemption Date. This notice is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any of the Securities. For further information, please contact: Global Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,900 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. Attachments . Redemption Notice.pdf News Source: Ørsted A/S =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 340620 EQS News ID: 1968057 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968057&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)