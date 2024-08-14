Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

14 August 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 13 August 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.641million Including current year income and expenses £49.903million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.60p Including current year income and expenses 262.98p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.78p Including current year income and expenses 263.04p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000