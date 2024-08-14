Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
14.08.24
12:52 Uhr
10,450 Euro
+0,040
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,44010,46512:59
10,44010,45012:55
GlobeNewswire
14.08.2024 12:34 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Warrants Extend E

As from August 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp
listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Warrants Extend E. 



ISIN     Long Name            
----------------------------------------------
NO0013306654 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N13
----------------------------------------------
NO0013306662 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N14
----------------------------------------------
NO0013306670 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N15
----------------------------------------------
NO0013306688 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N16
----------------------------------------------
NO0013306696 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N17
----------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.