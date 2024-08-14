Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to OSL Warrants Extend E

As from August 15, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp listed on OSL Warrants will change market segment to OSL Warrants Extend E. ISIN Long Name ---------------------------------------------- NO0013306654 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N13 ---------------------------------------------- NO0013306662 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N14 ---------------------------------------------- NO0013306670 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N15 ---------------------------------------------- NO0013306688 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N16 ---------------------------------------------- NO0013306696 MINI L OMXSMALLCAPSE NORDNET N17 ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.