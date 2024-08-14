

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States has strongly condemned Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount on Tuesday.



Ben Gvir's visit to one of the most sensitive flashpoints in the world demonstrated blatant disregard for the historic status quo with respect to the holy sites in Jerusalem, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.



These provocative actions only exacerbate tensions at a pivotal moment when all focus should be on the ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of all hostages and create the conditions for broader regional stability, he added.



Blinken noted tht Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office has made clear that the actions of Ben Gvir are inconsistent with Israeli policy.



He said Washington will look to the Government of Israel to prevent similar incidents in the future. 'The United States reaffirms our commitment to the preservation of the historic status quo and will continue to oppose unilateral steps that are counterproductive to achieving peace and stability and undermine Israel's security'.



The Temple Mount, also known as Haram al-Sharif, or al-Aqsa, is a hill in the Old City of Jerusalem that has been venerated as a holy site for thousands of years, including in Judaism, Christianity and Islam.



The Israeli government enforces a ban on prayer by non-Muslims as part of an arrangement usually referred to as the 'status quo'. The site remains a major focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



