FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT and NOAA Expand Collaboration to Improve Weather Forecasting

NOAA Exercises Options to Purchase Additional Aircraft-based Weather Sensors from FLYHT as Part of NOAA's Multi-year Effort to Expand its Observational Network

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT" or the "Company") (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has exercised an option to purchase additional packages of weather sensors and related technology from FLYHT, valued at approximately US$465,000, as part of its ongoing effort to help the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) improve weather forecasting and warnings.

The additional order is part of a September 2023 agreement where NOAA is integrating packages of FLYHT-WVSS-II sensors with FLYHT's Certus SatCom and AFIRS Edge multi-channel WQAR systems for real-time data transmission. In addition to the hardware, FLYHT will deliver aircraft-based observations (ABOs) throughout the flight phases, including during ascent, descent, and while en route.

The initial hardware purchase, funded by FY2023 appropriations, is slated for installation by late 2024 or early 2025. This additional hardware, funded by FY2024 appropriations, is expected to be installed in the first or second quarter of 2025.

"We are honored that NOAA continues to rely on FLYHT and our weather technology to expand its observational network, particularly in data-sparse regions over the Pacific," said Murray Skelton, VP Business Development and Weather Solutions at FLYHT. "NOAA's partial exercise of its options underscores the ongoing need to address data gaps over key areas of the U.S. and surrounding oceanic regions, highlighting the continued importance of this program. We greatly value our long-standing partnership with NOAA and remain fully committed to supporting the NWS in its mission to enhance weather forecasting."

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions, industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

