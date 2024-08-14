Moderna, Inc.: Moderna and Coursera Launch Free Course on mRNA Technology

Companies share joint commitment to leveraging technology for STEM education

Accessible education on cutting-edge science and technology represents critical step toward closing workforce readiness gap

CAMBRIDGE, MA and MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Coursera (NYSE:COUR) today announced a partnership to launch mRNAs as Medicines, a three-module course designed by experts at Moderna that offers a comprehensive understanding of mRNA medicines, how they work and their potential applications. mRNAs as Medicines is available for free to individuals who register as Coursera learners.

"At Moderna, we obsess over learning and believe when education is accessible, it can transform our lives and communities," said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer of Moderna. "By partnering with Coursera to offer this free course to everyone, we can help people deepen their understanding of mRNA science, how it represents a new era of medicine, and its power to positively impact human health."

"We're excited to welcome Moderna to the Coursera platform as the demand for STEM skills continues to grow around the world," said Marni Baker-Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. "By offering the 'mRNAs as Medicines' course for free, we are empowering learners worldwide to gain an in-depth understanding of the revolutionary and life-saving mRNA technology directly from Moderna experts. This initiative not only supports current and aspiring medical professionals, it makes it easier and more affordable for anyone to start their learning journey in this critical field."

mRNA can teach the body how to make its own medicines in the form of proteins. Through mRNAs as Medicines, learners will explore the structure of proteins and mRNAs, how they are made, and their roles in the body. The course also examines the properties of classic, small molecule medicines and how technological advances can enable the use of proteins and mRNAs as therapeutic agents. Additionally, it explores how mRNA medicines have the potential to prevent and treat diseases, including their applications as vaccines, therapies and treatments for genetic disorders and regenerative medicine. The course will be available to learners globally.

An estimated 3.5 million STEM jobs will need to be filled in the U.S. by 2025, and Moderna and Coursera remain committed to advancing scientific education and innovation. Offering the course for free to registered Coursera learners significantly enhances its accessibility, allowing students, scientists and medical professionals interested in continued education, and all learners to gain a valuable understanding of mRNA technology. Moderna and Coursera are both guided by a deep commitment to making a positive impact on society. Whether by addressing the social determinants of health or broadening access to educational opportunities worldwide, both Companies strive to help close the inequality gap and foster a better future for all.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit?modernatx.com?and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 155 million registered learners as of June 30, 2024. Coursera partners with over 325 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

