SFL Corporation: SFL - Second Quarter 2024 Results

Preliminary Q2 2024 results and quarterly cash dividend to $0.27 per share

Hamilton, Bermuda, August 14, 2024, SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Highlights

82 nd consecutive quarterly dividend declared, $0.27 per share

Net profit of $20.6 million, or $0.16 per share in the second quarter

Received charter hire 1 of $198.8 million in the quarter, including $4.4 million of profit share

Adjusted EBITDA of $123.3 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus $7.8 million adjusted EBITDA from associated companies

New five year time charters for three 10,600 teu and four 8,700 teu vessels to Maersk adding approximately $485 million of backlog

Delivery of the newbuild LR2 product tanker SFL Tucana in June with two additional vessels due for delivery in Q3 and Q4

Delivery of the LNG dual-fuel 33,000 dwt chemical tanker SFL Aruba in August, with another vessel to be delivered later in Q3

Newbuild order for five LNG dual-fuel 16,800 teu container vessels with scheduled delivery in 2028, in combination with ten year time charters to a leading liner company

Issuance of 8 million common shares in a U.S. public offering subsequent to quarter end, raising $100 million gross proceeds





Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:

«We are pleased to execute on our growth strategy, and have added more than $2 billion to our charter backlog this year. This is a combination of vessel acquisitions and charter extensions on existing vessels, and the charter backlog now stands at nearly $5 billion.

Over the last decade, we have built up a high quality operational platform, which has enabled us to secure repeat transactions with our key customers. At the same time, we have continued to diversify our asset mix and expanding our customer base. This has enabled us to refine our business model from being a financing provider to facilitate maritime infrastructure for logistics companies.

The recently announced newbuild deal for five large container vessels marks another milestone investment for SFL. With these vessels delivered, we will have 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels, which demonstrates our commitment to continue expanding our investment focus to assets with a lower carbon footprint whilst ensuring significant visibility through ten year firm charters.»

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around September 27. The record date and ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be September 11, 2024.

The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company's website www.sflcorp.com



Webcast and Presentation

In connection with the earnings release, a webcast will be held today at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET)

In order to listen to the webcast and see the presentation, you may do one of the following:



A: Join Webcast in Listen Only Mode:

Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to webcasts, or access directly via the webcast link below. The webcast with slideshow will be played from this platform:

SFL Corporation Ltd. Q2 2024 Webcast



B: Join Conference Call to Participate in Live Q&A through Zoom:

Join through the Zoom link below to ask a question:

SFL Q2 2024 Q&A

Meeting ID: 932 3249 7638

Passcode: 718030

In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Ole Hjertaker, CEO of SFL, discusses the highlights of the second quarter. The video can be accessed through SFL Corporation Ltd.'s linkedin profile.

The presentation material used in the webcast may be downloaded at www.sflcorp.com and replay details are also available at this Company website.

Questions may be directed to SFL Management AS:

Investor and Analyst Contact

Aksel C. Olesen, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114036

André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President: +47 23114055

Sander Borgli, Vice President - IR: +47 23114073



Media Contact

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company's fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company's charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its associates for chartering out vessels and rigs. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income, including profit share. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.

2 'Adjusted EBITDA' is a non-U.S. GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest and capital payments.