Chemify, a deep tech chemical science company combining chemistry, robotics and AI at scale to digitally design, discover and make new molecules, announced today that Kevin McGowan, PhD, MBA, will join the company as Chief Business Officer (CBO). As an expert in pharmaceutical business development, platform technology strategy, sales and marketing, McGowan will help Chemify scale its commercialization and operations and further expand into U.S. markets.

"At Chemify, we offer our partners push button digital chemistry for on-demand small molecules from design to synthesis. With his expertise in platform technology development in the biopharma industry, Kevin will allow us to expand our business operations and scale our growth, especially in the U.S. We welcome Kevin to the Chemify team," said Dr. Lee Cronin, CEO of Chemify.

Before joining Chemify, McGowan made significant strides as VP of BioPharma Growth at Blink Health, responsible for building partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector through BlinkRx. His impressive career also includes his role as SVP of Commercial at Evozyne, where he spearheaded business development and strategic initiatives in therapeutics and sustainability. Additionally, McGowan's extensive background includes serving as Associate Partner at McKinsey Company, where he advised top-tier clients across specialty chemicals, advanced materials and life sciences industries. He earned his MBA from Duke University, PhD in Chemistry from the University of Florida and BS in Chemistry from Duke University.

"Chemify is building the infrastructure to digitize and automate chemistry, which will radically change chemical innovation," said McGowan. "The company's revolutionary platform transforms small molecule R&D and will enable our partners to discover drugs and materials more efficiently and exponentially faster."

Current workflows and syntheses of molecules and materials are slow, complex and expensive, preventing the scalability of discovery and chemical manufacturing. By leveraging decades of chemistry experience, hardware robotics and artificial intelligence, Chemify's Chemputation technology provides an end-to-end workflow for molecular discovery, optimization and synthesis to help accelerate improvements in medicines and advanced materials.

About Chemify

Chemify is a deep tech chemical science company reimagining the research, discovery and synthesis of novel molecules for medicines and advanced materials by revolutionizing the field of chemistry through digitalization. Chemify enables digital chemistry by turning code into molecules through the process of Chemputation, which combines robotics and artificial intelligence for the design and synthesis of superior molecules much faster than current methods. Based in Glasgow, Scotland, Chemify was founded by CEO Professor Lee Cronin and spun out from the Digital Chemistry Laboratory at the University of Glasgow to digitalize chemistry on a global scale for the benefit of all humanity. Learn more at Chemify.io and follow them on X/Twitter.

