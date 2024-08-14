

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 2-week low of 162.34 against the euro and a 6-day low of 170.74 against the Swiss franc, from an early 2-day high of 160.59 and an 8-day high of 169.11, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen edged down to 189.37 from an early high of 187.87.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 147.50 and 107.59 from an early 6-day high of 146.07 and a 2-day high of 106.48, respectively.



The yen slid to a 2-week low of 97.87 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 96.77.



Against the NZ dollar, the yen slipped to a 2-week low of 89.50 from an early 2-day high of 88.00.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 168.00 against the euro, 175.00 against the franc, 196.00 against the pound, 156.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the loonie, 101.00 against the aussie and 91.00 against the kiwi.



