Asahi Kasei Engineering will present V-MO, a new cloud-based service for the predictive maintenance of ocean vessel motors for the first time in Europe at Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM) 2024 the world's leading trade fair and conference event for the maritime industry during September 3-6 in Hamburg, Germany. Launched in 2023, V-MO can contribute to stable operation and reduced downtime of oceangoing vessels.

Asahi Kasei Engineering (AEC) developed the V-MO service jointly with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) to detect signs of abnormalities in motors of ocean vessels. When a potential failure is predicted, repairs can be arranged before the vessel arrives at port. This enables prompt repairs when the vessel calls port, contributing to improved operational efficiency, faster maintenance, with reduced downtime.

By automatically collecting and analyzing data from vibration sensors installed in a ship's motors, the system is designed to provide continuous condition monitoring and to identify irregularities without the need for specialized knowledge. The measured data is sent to the cloud, and the condition of the motors is monitored from onshore. This service was developed based on AEC's vibration diagnosis technology, with more than 50 years of practical application in plant engineering.

After the development and trial operation with MOL from 2017, the V-MO service was launched in May 2023. In April 2024, MOL Ship Management Singapore Pte Ltd decided to install the system on its container vessels.

AEC will present V-MO's hardware components as well as a demonstration of the V-MO cloud app at SMM 2024 in Hall B7, in the Japan Pavilion.

About Asahi Kasei Group

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/.

