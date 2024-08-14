KUNLUN TECH UNVEILS WORLD'S FIRST AI MUSIC STREAMING PLATFORM MELODIO

SINGAPORE, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunlun Tech, the pioneering g lobal tech giant, announced the groundbreaking launch of Melodio, the world's first AI-powered music streaming platform, and Mureka, an innovative AI music generation platform tailored for commercial use.

Both Melodio and Mureka are powered by Kunlun Tech's latest Diffusion Transformer architecture based AI Music Generation Large Language Model (LLM), SkyMusic 2.0. SkyMusic 2.0 stands as the industry's first AI music model capable of consistently and stably generating endless music feed in specific styles. With the ability to process lyrics exceeding 500 words and produce 6-minute, 4400Hz dual-channel stereo AI songs, SkyMusic 2.0 boasts significantly enhanced backing track quality and instrumentation richness, establishing itself as the new SOTA (State-of-the-Art) in AIGC music industry.

Melodio revolutionizes music streaming by offering users personalized, AI-generated music streams tailored to their moods and scenarios. Simply input a prompt like "energetic music for a long drive" or "mellow tunes for morning coffee," and Melodio will instantly crafts a customized music stream that fits the occasion. With endless streams of real-time, personalized music, Melodio caters to users' every mood and scenario, enabling them to modify their prompts on the fly, switch between generated lyrics, and save or share their favorite moments for a truly transformative listening experience.

Mureka empowers music enthusiasts and professional artists to create and monetize their AI-generated music. On Mureka's Create page, users can input lyrics, reference tracks, and control music styles using the Style function. Through the Mureka Store, users can list their AI music for sale, enabling artists to explore new business models for AIGC. User can also display, listen to, collect, share, and download AI-generated music, while also obtaining a certificate of AI music generation.

With Melodio and Mureka, Kunlun Tech is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in music consumption and creation. These platforms represent the future of music, where AI and human creativity intertwine to unleash boundless possibilities. Melodio and Mureka are now available to gobal users, ushering in a new era of AI-driven music innovation.

