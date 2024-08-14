How Dispatch is Using AI to Advance Last-Mile Logistics

An inside look into Dispatch's technology building blocks from CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Leone.

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Dispatch, the leading last-mile delivery platform, has built an Arti?cial Intelligence (AI) foundation into its delivery technology. Now, the CEO and Co-Founder, Andrew Leone, shares a look into the future of how the company is building privatized AI to further empower customers to streamline last-mile logistics.









Dispatch uses sophisticated machine learning and algorithms to maximize delivery ef?ciency for businesses of all sizes. Now, Dispatch is developing a private AI system that will leverage our vast amount of data to bene?t our customers. This AI will allow customers to input their business objectives, analyze their data, and provide customized recommendations. These recommendations will help optimize delivery operations and prioritize each business's speci?c goals.

"Our goal is to make ?nal-mile delivery easy and ef?cient," said Andrew Leone, Dispatch CEO and Co-Founder. "Every business is unique, so it's not a one-size-?ts-all approach. As a core values-driven organization, our customers and drivers are the driving force behind the technology we build. The idea is to have an intelligence system that can operate based on what's in the best interest of each business, giving users more control over their delivery data."

The business bene?ts of AI are limitless, as it can help customers with things like demand forecasting, route optimization, and when to implement strategic initiatives for future growth. With last-mile logistics accounting for up to 53% of overall supply chain costs, this can signi?cantly impact companies' efforts to optimize their delivery logistics. Today, Dispatch has the AI infrastructure in place and is committed to innovation and excellence in last-mile logistics.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is the leading B2B last-mile delivery platform, replacing traditional courier services by offering a suite of software solutions for any size business. Dispatch simpli?es last-mile delivery with a network of independent contractor drivers, delivery management software, and API integrations. Dispatch currently operates in more than 75 U.S. markets. For additional information, visit www.dispatchit.com.

