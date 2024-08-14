Tickeri Launches New Platform and Tools to Enhance the Latin Music Experience in the United States

Event Ticketing Marketplace Platform Caters Exclusively to the Latin Music Market in the United States and is Focused on Continued Innovation and Further Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / The innovative event ticketing marketplace platform Tickeri that exclusively serves the Latin music market by selling tickets and promoting events in the United States announces the launch of a new version of its platform. This update features advanced tools and numerous upgrades, with more enhancements on the way. Today, the platform has sold millions of tickets for almost all the most renowned Latin music artists and events.

Tickeri was founded by Peruvian natives and brothers Javier and Juan Luis Gonzalez, born from their unbridled love for Latin music. They noticed that there was a need for better ticket sales service in the Latin scene, and they quickly got to work on developing Tickeri to fill the gap in the market. They broke new ground by focusing specifically on providing comprehensive support and personalized technological solutions for Latin events and event creators.

Since its inception, Tickeri has experienced remarkable success and exponential growth, rapidly expanding its user base and market presence. This has allowed it to become the preferred platform for Latin events and one of the most influential companies in the Latin entertainment space.

Continuing to serve its customers at the highest level with unparalleled service, Tickeri consistently works to cultivate new technological advances and strategic partnerships that promise to revolutionize the ticket-buying experience for Latino consumers further. This includes developing fresh functionalities to improve the event management experience for organizers and increase their ticketing revenue.

Tickeri's exceptional team comprises dedicated music lovers who bring incredible passion to their work daily, contributing to the brand's outstanding progress. Unlike competitors who use white-label ticketing solutions and contracted engineers, Tickeri stands out due to its highly advanced technological innovations and adept internal engineering team. This focus on technology has allowed Tickeri to develop advanced event planning and marketing tools.

With the launch of the new platform version and ongoing upgrades, Tickeri aims to continue expanding in the United States, bringing its cutting-edge technology and focus on the Latin community to other international markets, with plans to serve a larger audience. Tickeri will also continue strengthening its presence in the live events sector, forming new partnerships and nurturing the relationships it has already forged with major tech companies such as Bandsintown, PayPal, and Trolley, allowing Tickeri to offer even more value to its customers. For more info, visit https://www.tickeri.com/.

