Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - NewRange Copper Nickel today announced that over the next year it is embarking on four key studies to assess whether new mining technology and sustainability developments can further enhance environmental safeguards and mining performance for our NorthMet project.

NewRange brings a new team whose global expertise on tailings storage, water science, efficient production and carbon reduction will ensure the project remains on the cutting edge, so that Minnesotans and the nation can benefit from responsible clean energy mineral resource development.

The studies position NewRange, one of the world's largest undeveloped deposits of copper and nickel, to meaningfully support the United States' clean energy transition and compete in the global economy by creating a domestic supply chain of multiple clean energy minerals - while limiting new environmental impacts and cleaning up former mine sites.

"As momentum continues to sustainably develop NewRange, we are sharing our plans before studies are complete, because transparency and engagement with Tribal Nations, local communities and other stakeholders are foundational to the review process and contributes to development of a world class mine on Minnesota's Iron Range," said Tannice McCoy, NewRange President and General Manager.

Current plans are designed to meet all permitting requirements. Proposed changes may be subject to supplemental environmental review and permitting and will include multiple opportunities for public comment and feedback. NewRange is committed to moving forward as an engaged community partner - with a project that meets environmental performance and sustainable mine design standards that cleans up and preserves our rivers and lakes and safeguards water quality for generations to come.

Tailings Storage

NewRange is studying a variety of tailings storage options that will minimize impact by reusing the former LTV iron ore tailings facility and clean up impacts from previous iron mining operations, leaving the region in better condition than it is today. Options include keeping the current design detailed in permits, potentially refining the current design to use a centerline dam design, or possibly relocating tailings storage to nearby unused mining pits.

"Our NorthMet project already represents the largest private investment in the cleanup of former mine sites in Minnesota's history. We are evaluating if we can make this project even better. Regardless of which option is identified as the best solution, our objective is to ensure that tailings storage is safe and stable, and that we take advantage of any reasonable opportunities to clean up old contamination," said McCoy.

A comprehensive network of water monitoring locations will provide the baseline data to help ensure that NewRange meets or exceeds state, federal and tribal standards before, during and after operations.

Water Science

NewRange is reviewing planned water treatment technologies, which already meet all applicable water quality standards. This review allows our team of water experts to evaluate new opportunities to address water quality and management challenges from historic and proposed new mining operations, protect the local environment, and safeguard water quality for generations to come.

McCoy said, "Our groundbreaking water treatment and management plan already has in place more water and wetland monitoring than all other Minnesota mines combined, and we will invest over $100 million to modernize the previous mining site to meet or exceed stringent water discharge standards. In fact, NewRange will be the first industrial project to meet the state's long-standing 'wild rice standard' for sulfate discharge limits. Currently, we know of no other business that has achieved this standard."

Efficient Production

NewRange is studying how to utilize the existing footprint to modestly increase production from 32,000 tons per day to 40,000 tons per day to deliver an increased domestic supply of high demand copper, nickel and cobalt, while reducing project emissions.

"We're studying how to build a more efficient mine - not a larger one. With new equipment developments, increased production may decrease the energy intensity of clean energy metals produced. We hope this study identifies a win-win: using less energy to deliver copper, nickel and cobalt when a secure domestic supply of critical minerals is most needed," said McCoy.

There would be no change to the project's 225 million total tonnage of minerals currently permitted for mining and processing. However, if feasible, increased daily production could shorten the mine plan from 20 years to 15 years.

Carbon Reduction

NewRange also is studying how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) project-wide in the near- and long-term.

"Current plans call for the reuse of existing railroad infrastructure to move ore for processing by diesel locomotive. While rail is generally efficient, we are exploring electric ore transport methods, like greater use of conveyors, to further reduce emissions," said McCoy.

"We are also studying whether an opportunity exists for NewRange to have a net negative carbon footprint, thanks in part to the unique geologic characteristics of its rock formation. NewRange is exploring various techniques to sequester carbon in the mine tailings," she said.

About NewRange Copper Nickel

NewRange Copper Nickel is a 50:50 joint venture of subsidiaries of Teck Resources Limited and Glencore AG, holding the NorthMet and Mesaba deposits - two large, distinct, and well-defined copper-nickel PGM resources in the established Iron Range mining region of Minnesota. The stand-alone company is working to unlock two new domestic supplies of critical minerals for the low-carbon transition through responsible mining, and delivering significant, multi-generational economic and other benefits to the region and beyond. The company is based in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota.

