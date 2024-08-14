

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines (LUV) issued a response to an announcement made by one of its Shareholders, Elliott Investment Management L.P., stating its intention to replace a majority of the Southwest Airlines Board by nominating 10 candidates. The Southwest Airlines Board and Executive Leadership Team remain open to conversations with Elliott to discuss ideas to drive shareholder value, and the Board will evaluate Elliott's proposed nominees.



Southwest Airlines said it will provide details on a comprehensive plan to transform its business, improve operational efficiency, and deliver capital allocation discipline during Investor Day in late September.



