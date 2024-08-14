Smog Armor Co: Pioneering Climate Tech Company Smog Armor Developing Child-Patent for Groundbreaking CO2 Absorbing Paper Revolutionize Sustainable Materials

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / NOHO INC. (OTC PINK:DRNK)

NOHO and its operating subsidiaries Smog Armor (https://www.smogarmor.com/), a leader in sustainable technology and advanced carbon capture solutions, is proud to announce that the company is in the process of filing a child-patent for CO2 absorbing paper material designed to capture and store carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, with the intent of reducing greenhouse gas levels.

Based upon our prior parent-patent application for air purifying paper materials (20220074145), this groundbreaking development represents a major step forward in the company's mission to integrate environmental responsibility into everyday products and help redefine sustainable practices across industries.

It is our belief that this cutting-edge technology could be applied to a wide range of paper-based products, offering practical and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional materials.

"Our team at Smog Armor has always been driven by the desire to create and develop new products utilizing our technology, and working with industry leaders for a more sustainable future," said Rashad Davis, CEO of Smog Armor. "This new development is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ongoing efforts to develop technologies that not only benefit the environment but also provide tangible solutions for everyday use. This is more than just a product-it's a new approach to sustainability."

CO2 absorbing paper material is intended to leverage advanced carbon capture technology, a cornerstone of Smog Armor's strategic initiatives. This innovation aligns with the company's broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions and support global climate goals. The material's versatility should fit perfectly in a variety of applications, for instance packaging materials, all while contributing to a reduction in atmospheric CO2 levels.

Smog Armor's latest innovation underscores its dedication to transforming the landscape of sustainable materials and carbon capture. By embedding environmental responsibility into widely-used products, the company aims to drive meaningful change in how businesses and consumers approach sustainability.

As Smog Armor moves forward with the child-patent process, the company will continue to explore opportunities to bring this technology to market and collaborate with partners who share its vision of a carbon-neutral future.

About Smog Armor

Smog Armor is dedicated to improving air quality through innovative products designed to absorb and neutralize harmful pollutants such as VOCs and CO2. Utilizing proprietary and unique natural additives, our non-toxic zero-VOC paint and future products-including varnish, ink, textile dye, and various other applications currently under testing-aim to create healthier living and working environments by significantly reducing air pollution and contaminants.

