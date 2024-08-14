CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), today announced financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

Total three months revenues of $2.8 million

Healthcare revenues of $2.4 million in Q2 2024

Net loss from operations of ($134,000)

Cash increased by $136,000 to $4.8 million from December 31, 2023

Management Commentary

"In the first six months of 2024 we have seen net losses as a result of reduced revenues and our planned investment for 2024," remarked David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. "During this period we signed new clients and increased programs with some current clients. But we also found some corporate budgets tighten which we believe is a short-term condition. This combined with the usual client program attrition, indicate the full year 2024 revenues will be relatively flat when compared to 2023. Long term we believe our market segments and product lines are poised for growth."

"2024 and 2025 are investment years for LiveWorld," said Peter Friedman, Chairman & CEO. "Our new solutions in managing advertising media and in providing compliance support for pharma digital and social media marketing, along with our existing award-winning creative advertising programs and best in class moderation, are being well received. We expect these and our entry into new segments in the healthcare market to form a foundation for growth in future years."

Financial Review for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Total revenues were approximately $2.8 million for the three months, as compared to approximately $3.1 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2023. This was a decrease of approximately $284,000 or 9% when compared to the three months of 2023.

Total revenues were approximately $5.4 million for the six months, as compared to approximately $5.8 million in total revenues reported for the same period in 2023. This was a decrease of approximately $459,000 or 8% when compared to the three months of 2023.

The company reported a net loss for the three months of approximately $134,000 or 5% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $164,000 or 5% of total revenues reported for the three months of 2023.

The company reported a net loss for the six months of approximately $632,000 or 12% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $298,000 or 5% of total revenues reported for the six months of 2023.

The company finished the quarter with approximately $4.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $4.6 million at the end of 2023.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld's Investor Relations page) or at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LVWD/overview.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a social-first digital agency that unlocks the full potential of social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions. We provide brand marketers bold creative rooted in strategy that captivates and resonates, social moderation and engagement that activates interactions, software that enriches customer experiences, and compliance that enables and accelerates digital programs.

With over 28 years of making connections, we leverage our social media DNA to deliver emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld's current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld's ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld's ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 4,772 $ 4,635 Accounts receivable, net 2,082 1,701 Prepaid expenses 226 225 Total current assets 7,080 6,561 Property and equipment, net 38 44 Other assets 26 27 Total assets $ 7,144 $ 6,632 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 222 $ 238 Accrued employee expenses 768 890 Other accrued liabilities 260 343 Deferred revenue 1,646 438 Total current liabilities 2,896 1,909 Total liabilities 2,896 1,909 Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 144,287 144,131 Accumulated deficit (140,073 ) (139,442 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,248 4,723 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,144 $ 6,632

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues $ 2,786 $ 3,070 $ 5,359 $ 5,818 Cost of revenues 1,567 1,477 3,144 2,793 Gross Margin 1,219 1,593 2,215 3,025 Operating Expense Product development 245 272 517 531 Sales and marketing 460 451 970 881 General and administrative 629 606 1,340 1,213 Total operating expense 1,334 1,329 2,827 2,625 Income from operations (115 ) 264 (612 ) 400 Income before tax (115 ) 264 (612 ) 400 Other Income 1 1 2 2 Provision for income taxes 20 101 22 104 Net income from operations (134 ) 164 (632 ) 298 Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 Shares used in computing basic loss per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 Shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per share 45,633,442 64,547,778 45,633,442 64,547,778 Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 19 $ 15 $ 38 $ 29 Product development 5 3 9 7 Sales and marketing 8 8 16 16 General and administrative 48 34 93 67 Total stock-based compensation $ 80 $ 60 $ 156 $ 119

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (134 ) $ 164 $ (632 ) $ 298 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 6 8 13 15 Stock-based compensation 80 60 156 119 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 181 575 (381 ) 476 Other assets 125 46 ---- (64 ) Accounts payable (14 ) 82 (16 ) 127 Accrued liabilities 10 87 (204 ) (154 ) Deferred revenue 203 (436 ) 1,207 364 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 457 586 143 1,181 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1 ) (16 ) (6 ) (20 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1 ) (16 ) (6 ) (20 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options ---- --- ---- --- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities ---- --- ---- --- Change in cash and cash equivalent 456 570 137 1,161 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 4,316 4,392 4,635 3,801 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 4,772 $ 4,962 $ 4,772 $ 4,962 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 20 $ 101 $ 22 $ 104

Contacts

LiveWorld Contacts

IR Contact:

David Houston

LiveWorld

dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739