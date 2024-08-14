LM Funding America, Inc. Reports Financial Results and Provides Business Update for the Second Quarter of 2024

Mined 44.1 Bitcoins in Q2 2024 Valued at Approximately $2.9 Million at an Average Market Revenue Value of Approximately $66,000 per Bitcoin

Held 160.4 Bitcoin at June 30, 2024, Valued at Approximately $10.0 Million Based on Bitcoin Price of $62,500

Reports Working Capital of Approximately $8.4 Million as of June 30, 2024

Conference Call to Be Held Today at 11:00 am ET

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) ("LM Funding" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Operational Highlights

Bruce Rodgers, Chairman and CEO of LM Funding, remarked, "The industry experienced a Bitcoin halving event in April, which resulted in a 50% reduction of the rewards that miners receive. Despite this transition, we successfully mined 44.1 Bitcoins valued at roughly $2.9 million. Fortunately, several unfavorable hosting contracts have now expired, and we are currently in the process of relocating our machines to cost effective mining sites including a potential 72 MW site in Texas that we have under LOI."

Strategic Developments

Richard Russell, CFO of LM Funding, stated, "We closed the quarter with approximately $10.2 million in cash and Bitcoin, and our working capital stood robust at $8.4 million. We are currently optimistic about the financial prospects of Bitcoin and our business outlook."

Financial Highlights

Investor Conference Call

LM Funding will host a conference call today, August 15, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as the Company's corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free +1 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers and entering access code 747242. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2917/51031 or on the investor relations section of the company's website, https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar through August 15, 2025. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 29, 2024, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code 51031.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc., (Nasdaq: LMFA) and its subsidiaries are a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

(tables follow)

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 Assets Cash $ 145,648 $ 2,401,831 Digital assets 10,032,104 3,416,256 Finance receivables 34,295 19,221 Marketable securities 22,140 17,860 Receivable from sale of Symbiont assets 200,000 200,000 Current portion of notes receivable from Tech Infrastructure JV I LLC 174,529 - Prepaid expenses and other assets 848,423 4,067,212 Income tax receivable 31,187 31,187 Current assets 11,488,326 10,153,567 Fixed assets, net 19,671,511 24,519,610 Deposits on mining equipment 20,847 20,837 Notes receivable from Seastar Medical Holding Corporation - 1,440,498 Notes receivable from Tech Infrastructure JV I LLC - net of current portion 1,936,519 - Long-term investments - equity securities 11,155 156,992 Investment in Seastar Medical Holding Corporation 785,565 1,145,486 Operating lease - right of use assets 136,430 189,009 Other assets 86,798 86,798 Long-term assets 22,648,825 27,559,230 Total assets $ 34,137,151 $ 37,712,797 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,346,352 2,064,909 Note payable - short-term 1,583,753 567,586 Due to related parties 53,575 22,845 Current portion of lease liability 117,153 110,384 Total current liabilities 3,100,833 2,765,724 Lease liability - net of current portion 25,962 85,775 Long-term liabilities 25,962 85,775 Total liabilities 3,126,795 2,851,499 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.001; 150,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, par value $.001; 350,000,000 shares authorized; 2,492,964 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 2,492,964 as of December 31, 2023 2,493 2,493 Additional paid-in capital 95,443,307 95,145,376 Accumulated deficit (62,930,465 ) (58,961,461 ) Total LM Funding America stockholders' equity 32,515,335 36,186,408 Non-controlling interest (1,504,979 ) (1,325,110 ) Total stockholders' equity 31,010,356 34,861,298 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,137,151 $ 37,712,797

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Digital mining revenues $ 2,893,073 $ 2,968,322 $ 7,490,981 $ 5,059,173 Specialty finance revenue 89,036 190,173 205,664 373,009 Rental revenue 29,238 37,155 62,306 76,986 Total revenues 3,011,347 3,195,650 7,758,951 5,509,168 Operating costs and expenses: Digital mining cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 2,357,111 2,361,825 5,012,057 4,029,498 Staff costs and payroll 837,888 2,463,440 2,080,914 3,396,275 Depreciation and amortization 2,339,702 1,169,120 4,765,770 1,970,993 Loss (gain) on fair value of Bitcoin, net 1,265,485 - (2,992,030 ) - Impairment loss on mining equipment - - 1,188,058 - Impairment loss on mined digital assets - 239,599 - 439,153 Realized gain on sale of mined digital assets - (646,458 ) - (1,070,791 ) Professional fees 484,335 236,974 994,228 809,330 Selling, general and administrative 195,681 242,559 373,587 482,023 Real estate management and disposal 31,097 69,355 58,286 101,158 Collection costs 20,416 (373 ) 21,342 9,435 Settlement costs with associations - 10,000 - 10,000 Other operating costs 223,112 205,943 437,617 457,854 Total operating costs and expenses 7,754,827 6,351,984 11,939,829 10,634,928 Operating loss (4,743,480 ) (3,156,334 ) (4,180,878 ) (5,125,760 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 6,440 (1,412 ) 4,280 4,378 Impairment loss on prepaid machine deposits - - - (36,691 ) Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities (1,856,737 ) (3,716,681 ) (505,758 ) (9,539,535 ) Gain on fair value of purchased Bitcoin, net - - 57,926 - Realized gain on sale of purchased digital assets - - - 1,917 Gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance - 1,052,543 - 1,052,543 Loss on disposal of assets (33,887 ) - (42,057 ) - Other income - coupon sales - 25,721 4,490 629,312 Other income - financing revenue - 37,660 - 37,660 Interest expense (36,893 ) - (107,719 ) - Interest income 17,228 116,147 26,353 171,224 Loss before income taxes (6,647,329 ) (5,642,356 ) (4,743,363 ) (12,804,952 ) Income tax expense - - - - Net loss $ (6,647,329 ) $ (5,642,356 ) $ (4,743,363 ) $ (12,804,952 ) Less: loss attributable to non-controlling interest 574,474 1,093,177 160,253 2,869,441 Net loss attributable to LM Funding America Inc. $ (6,072,855 ) $ (4,549,179 ) $ (4,583,110 ) $ (9,935,511 ) Basic loss per common share $ (2.44 ) $ (2.08 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (4.55 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (2.44 ) $ (2.08 ) $ (1.87 ) $ (4.55 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 2,485,822 2,189,123 2,457,012 2,185,572 Diluted 2,485,822 2,189,123 2,457,012 2,185,572

LM Funding America, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (4,743,363 ) $ (12,804,952 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,765,770 1,970,993 Noncash lease expense 52,579 47,874 Stock compensation 76,322 564,930 Stock option expense 221,609 1,342,095 Accrued investment income (25,265 ) (91,864 ) Digital assets other income (4,490 ) - Gain on fair value of Bitcoin, net (3,049,956 ) - Impairment loss on mining machines 1,188,058 - Impairment loss on digital assets - 439,153 Impairment loss on hosting deposits - 36,691 Unrealized gain on marketable securities (4,280 ) (4,378 ) Unrealized loss on investment and equity securities 505,758 9,539,535 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 42,057 - Realized gain on sale of digital assets - (1,072,708 ) Reversal of allowance loss on debt security - (1,052,543 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,218,789 (85,713 ) Hosting deposits - (193,897 ) Advances (repayments) to related party 30,730 (7,271 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (718,557 ) 434,241 Mining of digital assets (7,490,981 ) (5,059,173 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets - 4,579,676 Lease liability payments (53,044 ) (45,913 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,988,264 ) (1,463,224 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net collections of finance receivables - original product (14,443 ) (1,824 ) Net collections of finance receivables - special product (631 ) 14,529 Capital expenditures (1,226,602 ) (1,744,609 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 78,806 - Investment in Tech Infrastructure JV I LLC note receivable (2,094,351 ) - Collection of notes receivable 1,449,066 1,661,171 Investment in digital assets - (35,157 ) Proceeds from sale of digital assets 4,543,685 43,678 Symbiont asset acquisition - (402,359 ) Distribution to members (19,616 ) - Net cash from (used in) investing activities 2,715,914 (464,571 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings 1,500,000 - Insurance financing repayments (483,833 ) (357,649 ) Insurance financing - 1,227 Issue costs from the issuance of common stock - (106,550 ) Net cash from (used in) financing activities 1,016,167 (462,972 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH (2,256,183 ) (2,390,767 ) CASH - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,401,831 4,238,006 CASH - END OF PERIOD $ 145,648 1,847,239 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES ROU assets and operating lease obligation recognized $ - $ 21,887 Reclassification of mining equipment deposit to fixed assets, net $ - $ 1,172,888 Change in accounting principle (see Note 1) $ 614,106 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASHFLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - Cash paid for interest $ 134,751 $ -

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (unaudited)

Our reported results are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We also disclose Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Core Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Core EBITDA") which adjusts for unrealized loss on investment and equity securities, unrealized gain on convertible debt securities, impairment loss on mined digital assets, impairment of intangible long-lived assets, impairment of prepaid hosting deposits, impairment of mining machine deposits and gain on adjustment of note receivable allowance and stock compensation expense and option expense, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of Bitcoin miners.

