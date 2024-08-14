Crown Electrokinetics Corp.: Crown Electrokinetics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks and lead pipe inspection and remediation, will report its financial results for the second quarter 2024 today, August 14, 2024.
Doug Croxall, Crown CEO and Chairman, "Our second quarter represents our best revenue quarter in our history. As of today, we have eliminated all investment debt and all classes of our preferred equity; thereby cleaning up both our balance sheet and cap table significantly. We have added to our senior management team and announced two new lines of business with lead pipe inspection and remediation. We are positioned for an outstanding second half of 2024, building atop of recent operational momentum that we expect will position Crown for a significant year of value creation in 2025."
Corporate Updates During and Subsequent to the Q2 2024
- Reiterates revenue guidance for third quarter of $8.0 million
- Gen 1 Alpha Smart Window Insert delivery date targeted for late 2024
- Fiber division generates $4.6 million of Q2 revenue an increase of 582% over Q1 revenue
- Twin Dolphin slant well project underway in Los Cabos Mexico and should lead to other international slant well projects
- Management additions in Electrokinetic Film division as well as Element 82 and PE Pipelines divisions
- Launched Element 82 specializing in lead pipe inspections and PE Pipelines focusing on lead pipe remediation
- Restructured balance sheet eliminating all preferred equity and improving shareholder equity by three times
- Regained NASDAQ Compliance
Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2024
Revenue:
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Crown booked $4.6 million of revenues compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company's revenue was $5.3 million, compared to $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Cost of revenue:
Cost of revenue was $4.0 million and $23,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 and $5.8 million and $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.
Expenses:
Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, were $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively.
Research and development expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $0.5 million for the three months ended June 20, 2023.
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses were $4.2 million for the quarter which included $2.4 of non-cash equity compensation expense. This represents a $0.1 million decrease in G&A expenses compared to 2023.
Loss from Operations:
Loss from Operations for the second quarter were $4.9 million, in line with the same quarter in 2023. June YTD operating losses were $8.6 million compared to $9.0 million in 2023.
Net losses:
Net losses were $5.0 million compared to $14.5 million in Q1 2023. June YTD Net losses were $9.6 million compared to $16.8 million in 2023.
Cash:
For the six months ended June 30, net cash increased $2.9 million to $4.0 million as the company deployed $8.9 million of cash for operations, $0.1 million for investments, and raised $11.8 million in financing activities.
Revenue guidance:
The Company expects third quarter revenues to be in line with previous guidance of $8.0 million.
Conference Call Information
To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: August 14, 2024
Time: 12:00 PM ET
1-877-451-6152 or 1-201-389-0879
Conference ID: 13747919
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1680379&tp_key=cade0c707f
Callme: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13722237&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6
Participants can use Guest dial-in s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event.
Call me link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.
Conference Call Replay Information
1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
Access ID: 13747919
About Crown Electrokinetics
Crown is comprised of two divisions, Fiber Optics and Electrokinetics Film. The Electrokinetics Film division is a smart glass technology and the creator of our Smart Window Insert based on its patented electrokinetic film. Crown's Fiber Optics division is a builder of underground fiber optic networks as well as other utility infrastructure projects.
|Crown Electrokinetics, Corp
|Statements of Operations
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|$
|4,648
|$
|37
|$
|5,330
|$
|59
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|4,183
|23
|5,819
|54
|Depreciation and amortization
|74
|81
|286
|263
|Research and development
|1,111
|490
|1,867
|1,031
|General and administrative
|4,187
|4,328
|5,970
|7,722
|Loss from operations
|(4,907)
|(4,885)
|(8,612)
|(9,011)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(145)
|(2,508)
|(1,005)
|(4,525)
|Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability
|-
|-
|-
|(504)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(2,345)
|-
|(2,345)
|Gain on issuance of convertible notes
|-
|-
|-
|64
|Change in fair value of warrants
|23
|2,130
|-
|7,736
|Change in fair value of notes
|-
|(6,883)
|-
|(7,000)
|Change in fair value of derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other expense
|-
|(28)
|(24)
|(1,234)
|Total other income (expense)
|(122)
|(9,634)
|(1,029)
|(7,808)
|Net loss
|(5,029)
|(14,519)
|(9,641)
|(16,819)
|Deemed dividend on Series D preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|(6)
|Cumulative dividends on Series A preferred stock
|-
|(5)
|-
|(9)
|Cumulative dividends on Series B preferred stock
|-
|(29)
|-
|(49)
|Cumulative dividends on Series C preferred stock
|-
|(10)
|-
|(10)
|Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock
|-
|(53)
|-
|(84)
|Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock
|-
|-
|Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock
|-
|-
|Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock
|-
|-
|Cumulative dividends on Series D preferred stock
|-
|-
|Cumulative dividends on Series F preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cumulative dividends on Series F-1 preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cumulative dividends on Series F-2 preferred stock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Deemed dividend in connection with conversion of Series A, Series B, and Series C preferred stock
|(1,350)
|-
|(1,350)
|-
|Deemed dividend in connection with conversion of Series F, F-1, and F-2
|(3,874)
|-
|(3,874)
|-
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(10,253)
|$
|(14,616)
|$
|(14,865)
|$
|(16,977)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(5.89)
|$
|(2,720.27)
|$
|(14.98)
|$
|(3,951.82)
|Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted:
|1,739,995
|5,373
|992,278
|4,296
|Crown Electrokinetics, Corp
|Balance Sheets
|(in thousands)
|June 30, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Cash
|$
|3,990
|$
|1,059
|Prepaid and other current assets
|378
|728
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,351
|83
|Other receivables
|211
|-
|Contract asset
|1,244
|-
|Total current assets
|9,174
|1,870
|Prepaid expenses long term
|215
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|3,012
|3,129
|Intangible assets, net
|1,269
|1,382
|Right of use asset
|1,878
|1,701
|Deferred debt issuance costs
|292
|1,306
|Other assets
|160
|139
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|16,000
|$
|9,527
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,215
|$
|1,500
|Accrued expenses
|898
|1,194
|Lease liability - current portion
|735
|655
|Notes payable short term
|636
|429
|Deferred revenue
|1,260
|-
|Total current liabilities
|5,744
|3,778
|Notes payable long term
|296
|-
|Lease liability - non-current portion
|1,178
|1,072
|Total liabilities
|7,218
|4,850
|Total stockholders' equity
|8,782
|4,677
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|16,000
|$
|9,527
|Crown Electrokinetics, Corp
|Statement of Cash flow
|(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(9,641)
|$
|(16,819)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|2,424
|313
|Depreciation and amortization
|286
|372
|Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability
|-
|504
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|-
|(7,736)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|2,345
|Change in fair value of notes
|-
|7,000
|Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
|1,014
|4,049
|Amortization of right of use assets
|383
|1,045
|Amortization of notes payable
|(15)
|-
|Other expenses
|-
|1,275
|Loss on disposal of equipment
|-
|235
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|-
|Prepaid and other assets
|114
|(14)
|Accounts receivable
|(3,268)
|-
|Contract asset
|(1,244)
|Note receivables
|(211)
|-
|Contract liabilities
|1,260
|-
|Accounts payable
|715
|886
|Accrued expenses
|(296)
|(742)
|Lease liability
|(374)
|(1,101)
|Warranty customer liability
|-
|-
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(8,853)
|(8,388)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Cash paid for acquisition of Amerigen 7
|-
|(644)
|Purchase of equipment
|(56)
|(707)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(56)
|(1,351)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
|-
|2,061
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock / At-the-market offering
|588
|2,198
|Proceeds from the issuance of notes in connection with Line of Credit
|-
|2,350
|Offering costs for the issuance of common stock / At-the-market offering
|-
|(91)
|Proceeds from issuance of Series F-1 preferred stock
|-
|2,328
|Proceeds from issuance of Series F-2 preferred stock
|-
|748
|Proceeds from issuance of January promissory notes, net of fees paid
|-
|1,357
|Borrowing of notes payable
|1,164
|-
|Repayment of notes payable
|(646)
|(1,997)
|Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with equity line of credit, net of offering costs
|10,734
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|11,840
|8,954
|Net increase / decrease in cash
|2,931
|(785)
|Cash - beginning of period
|1,059
|821
|Cash - end of period
|$
|3,990
|$
|36