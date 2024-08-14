Omniwire Inc: Omniwire Announces Official Launch of Its 'Banking as a Service' Platforms and Products

The next-generation fintech now offers core banking, issuer processing, and card issuing services.

Omniwire's mission is to create proprietary and innovative core banking, issuer processing, card issuance and embedded finance solutions that provide clients seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.

Omniwire presents those solutions - core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services, with a demand debit account (DDA) and debit card - to the world.

"We are proud to unveil this slate of unparalleled solutions that will deliver on Omniwire's promise to reshape the digital payments landscape," said Omniwire CEO Serge Beck. "This is just the beginning of our innovative industry-leading products and solutions."

Omniwire designed its comprehensive array of secure, cloud-based and patented technology to streamline processes and drive improved efficiency, providing financial institutions, fintechs and enterprises with aggressive go-to-market strategies. Omniwire is built on a Cloud-based infrastructure to support Business-to-Business, Business-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Consumer, and Consumer-to-Business transactions.

The services include:

Core banking is an advanced core banking platform designed to streamline and optimize all critical payments operations and maintenance of customer accounts and financial records in real time across digital touch points. It enables financial institutions to deliver streamlined banking services and integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

The core products and features of the platform include card processing, ACH transaction processing, a virtual wallet ledger, and various fintech products. Key features of the platform include a modular and modern microservice architecture, ensuring scalability and ease of integration.

The core banking platform utilizes a cloud-based Infrastructure as a code approach, which allows for the quick deployment of production-ready environments. Its event-driven architecture provides a real-time experience across all levels of the system. Lite Core Banking deploys within days and is a cost-effective, flexible, and modular solution. It is available as a white-label product, providing everything needed for a fintech to start operations.

Issuer processing seamlessly integrates card management, efficient transaction authorization systems, card-to-card and account-to-account transfers, and advanced security features. Omniwire's issuer processing facilitates a wide range of use cases.

The Omniwire issuer processing platform delivers end-to-end card management and transaction authorization services with advanced security features for financial institutions, fintechs and enterprises. It delivers end-to-end card management and transaction authorization services with advanced security features. Integration with the agnostic Omniwire platform via its open API architecture allows clients to focus on their go-to-market strategy, reduce costs and more quickly attain profitability.

With an agnostic API-based system, Card issuance provides a seamless, scalable solution to launch and manage card programs, including debit, credit, prepaid, physical, virtual and tokenized cards. Omniwire's solution is highly customizable, allowing clients to tailor card products unique to their needs.

"Omniwire is more than just a technology frontrunner and financial services provider," Beck said. "We are a partner for financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises seeking a single gateway for multiple instant payment systems."

For more information, please visit https://www.omniwire.com.

About Omniwire

Omniwire is a leading next-generation fintech company specializing in core banking, issuer processing and card issuing services.?Its comprehensive suite of secure, cloud-based, patented technology streamlines processes and drives improved efficiency, providing clients with seamless integration and aggressive go-to-market strategies.

