Yum! Brands: Empowering Communities: The KFC Foundation Funds $260,000 in Health and Wellbeing Projects

The KFC Foundation is awarding $1 million in grants to 100 community-based non-profit organizations this year. Grants are awarded quarterly, with each cycle focusing on addressing different crucial needs. This cycle, $260,000 will fund projects aimed at improving health and well-being. Each year, Kentucky Fried Wishes, one of the KFC Foundation's community giving programs, invites non-profit organizations to apply for a grant to fund a project on their wish list.

This cycle's grant recipients span over 19 different states and support a variety of causes and communities, including:

Count Basie Center for the Arts , located in Red Bank, NJ, is committed to generating opportunities for participation in the arts and driving regional economic prosperity. With the support of their Kentucky Fried Wishes grant, Count Basie Center for the Arts will establish a state-of-the-art, barrier-free dance studio, ensuring inclusive access to artistic opportunities.

Neighbor Up Brevard , located in Melbourne, FL, implements solutions for revitalizing impoverished communities. Their Kentucky Fried Wishes project is installing a new playground and refurbishing a basketball court, providing fitness, team sports, and informal recreation to over 140 children.

Treehouse Therapies , located in Redmond, OR, is dedicated to unlocking the potential of children and communities by providing care regardless of financial limitations. With funding from Kentucky Fried Wishes, they plan to transform a small farm into a pediatric therapy clinic with an outdoor space, fostering therapeutic opportunities for children with disabilities.

Turnstone Center, located in Fort Wayne, IN, empowers people with disabilities to reach their highest potential through comprehensive services and programs. With their Kentucky Fried Wishes grant, Turnstone will renovate their adaptive playground and create an outdoor learning classroom.

Kentucky Fried Wishes, Cycle 2, grant recipients:

Aurora Public Library Foundation (Auora, IL)

Autism Tennessee (Nashville, TN)

Breathing Association (Columbus, OH)

Camp Jamison Corporation (Philadelphia, PA)

Caring Connection (Benton Harbor, MI)

ChildSafe Colorado (Fort Collins, CO)

Columbia County Sanctuary Movement (Hudson, NY)

Count Basie Center for the Arts (Red Bank, NJ)

Emporia Area Chamber Foundation (Emporia, KS)

Gamers Outreach (Saline, MI)

Healing Hearts Movement (Las Vegas, NV)

Identify Your Dream (Farmington Hills, MI)

Maryville Community Library (Maryville, IL)

Neighbor Up Brevard (Melbourne, FL)

One Safe Place (Fort Worth, TX)

Paulding County RCO (Powder Springs, GA)

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps (Ranchos de Taos, NM)

Sight Savers America (Pelham, AL)

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Eugene, OR)

Therapeutic Riding At Centenary University (Hackettstown, NJ)

Treehouse Therapies (Redmond, OR)

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and Early Learning Center (Tacoma, WA)

Turnstone Center (Fort Wayne, IN)

Two Top Mountain Adaptive Sports Foundation (Mercersburg, PA)

Veterans K9 Solutions (Evans, GA)

Wears Valley Ranch (Sevierville, TN)

Kentucky Fried Wishes is just one way the KFC Foundation supports, empowers, and serves joy to KFC restaurant employees and communities. The KFC Foundation also provides programs focused on education, financial literacy, and hardship assistance for KFC restaurant employees, as well as a food donation program to fight hunger and food waste.

The next Kentucky Fried Wishes grant cycle will run from September 16 - 30 and focus on caring for the environment and animals. Non-profit organizations seeking funding for a project within that scope can learn more and apply for a grant at kfcfoundation.org/wishes.

