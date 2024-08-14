Acquisition brings hardsec and additional software capabilities to Everfox's growing suite of solutions

Global high-assurance cybersecurity leader, Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, today announced the completed acquisition of Garrison Technology Ltd. The acquisition integrates Garrison's hardware-enforced security (hardsec) and software capabilities into Everfox's software portfolio of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity to enterprise customers in government and regulated industries.

"Garrison's solutions are highly complementary to our existing portfolio and have immense value for customers. These synergies and our track record of collaboration opened the door for a more permanent partnership," said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. "This acquisition reinforces our dedication to securing the world's most critical organizations and our ongoing commitment to ensuring that the Everfox portfolio is as comprehensive, secure and impactful as it can be."

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, global governments, critical infrastructure organizations and regulated industries are reinforcing their approach to cybersecurity. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and other major cybersecurity entities recognize the benefits of a hardsec approach to security. Hardsec combines the reliable, physical security of hardware with the flexibility of software to deliver layered security.

Pairing Everfox's cross domain solutions with Garrison's field-programmable gate array (FPGA) security technology offers a strong example of how the companies' combined capabilities can deliver the nation-state level security necessary for governments and regulated industries. Garrison's recently announced Trust Qualified Browsing (TQB) offering will apply the hardware-enforced cybersecurity customers know and trust to remote web browsing, removing risks associated with malicious web code.

"For nearly a decade, we've worked to build hardsec security solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing software offerings," said David Garfield, co-founder and CEO of Garrison Technology Ltd. "By layering our high-end isolation solutions on top of the Everfox portfolio, our customers will stay one step ahead of their adversaries."

"As Everfox continues to carve out its place as an industry trailblazer, strategic acquisitions such as this will not only enable the company to grow its robust product portfolio, but will also expand its global footprint," said Tim Millikin, partner at TPG. "The combination of Everfox's offerings with Garrison's hardsec and software solutions will bolster global cyber resilience for the world's most critical organizations."

Everfox is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with offices also located in Champaign, Illinois; Richardson, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; as well as London and Malvern, United Kingdom.

Citi served as financial advisor to Everfox, and Piper Sandler served as financial advisor to Garrison.

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world's critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox's suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

About Garrison Technology Ltd

Garrison is a London-based cybersecurity company founded in 2014 by David Garfield (CEO) and Henry Harrison (Chief Scientist). A global leader in hardsec, Garrison is revolutionizing ways of working for some of the most security-conscious parts of government by delivering innovative, cross-domain solutions that help drive digital transformation and user enablement. Garrison is also dedicated to protecting enterprise organizations from the threat of the web. Its pioneering hardsec Browser Isolation solution, Garrison ULTRA®, offers robust protection against web-based risks, including ransomware attacks, phishing, and other forms of malware. Learn more: www.garrison.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240814642760/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Steinman

REQ for Everfox

everfox@req.co