Fidelity Special Values Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 14

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BWXC7Y93

Issuer Name

Fidelity Special Values PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brewin Dolphin Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Newcastle upon Tyne

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.987209

0.000000

4.987209

16163491

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.747900

0.000000

5.747900

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BWXC7Y93

16163491

4.987209

Sub Total 8.A

16163491

4.987209%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Brewin Nominees Limited A/C NOM

2.368833

2.368833%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Brewin Nominees Limited A/C GROSS

2.435966

2.435966%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited - JPAL

0.023986

0.023986%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Brewin Nominees Limited A/C CHARITY

0.033682

0.033682%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited - JOFF

0.085757

0.085757%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited - JNOM

0.020488

0.020488%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

The Corporation Of Lloyds

0.005359

0.005359%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Linden Trading Corporation

0.007714

0.007714%

Brewin Dolphin Ltd

Lombard International Assurance

0.005424

0.005424%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on total voting rights of 324,098,920 as per 13th August 2024.

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.

12. Date of Completion

14th August 2024

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle upon Tyne


