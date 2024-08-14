FedEx Corporation: The Best of the Best: Your Personal Gardener and Arborist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / FedEx Corporation:

'The Best of the Best' Series: Celebrating the Recipients of the Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Award for Veterans & Military Spouses

In April, Hiring Our Heroes announced 5 grant recipients for the Small Business Award for Veterans & Military Spouses, an initiative that provides a one-time $10,000 grant for selected military-connected entrepreneurs, thanks to the generosity of the FedEx Founder's Fund. Selected grant recipients displayed both business acumen as well as two key characteristics - a dedication to overcoming economic hardships and a commitment to giving back to their communities.

In our 5-part blog series, we're meeting these grant recipients and learning more about the inspirational businesses that they have built and the passion that fuels them daily.

The fifth grant recipient is Your Personal Gardener & Arborist, a one-stop shop for all your lawn and tree care needs, based in East Troy, Wisconsin.

In January 2011, James and Natalie Chesebro started Your Personal Gardener & Arborist to fill the employment gap between James' deployments. Initially a part-time landscaping business, it was founded by James, a Green Beret who served from 2002 to 2016, providing a range of lawn, landscaping, tree, and snow care services when he was home. The business quickly grew and has expanded significantly each year. With six children, two of whom now work in the business, Your Personal Gardener & Arborist continues to thrive. What sets the business apart is its comprehensive range of services, including installations, large tree removals, mulching, mowing, and much more, making it a one-stop shop for all lawn care needs.

In the early stages of the company, James and Natalie encountered numerous challenges, including disruptions due to James's deployments. Additionally, the company struggled with a competitive job market and had difficulty finding qualified candidates for open positions. To address these challenges, James and Natalie strayed from online hiring platforms, instead implementing word-of-mouth referral programs, and actively recruiting from high schools and colleges to attract students interested in outdoor work. Demonstrating financial acumen, they invest in high-quality equipment that reduces labor demands and enhances employee satisfaction. They also provide a range of incentives and benefits, including bonuses, health insurance, dental insurance, life insurance, paid training, and awesome uniforms!

James and Natalie have made significant contributions to their local economy in East Troy, Wisconsin. What started as a small operation with two individuals and a pickup truck has grown into a thriving small business employing a full staff of 22. Their marketing efforts are supported by professional affiliations, and they actively seek to hire qualified veterans. The company supports local restaurants by catering for their employees, fuels their fleet at nearby gas stations, and sources nearly all bulk materials from local vendors. Through these efforts, James and Natalie not only drive their business forward but also strengthen their community, demonstrating the spirit of local entrepreneurship.

Your Personal Gardener & Arborist demonstrates exemplary leadership and community engagement through initiatives like their annual "Tree Day of Service," offering complimentary tree care to a selected veteran, and volunteering for Project Green Care & Snow Care to support deployed military families. Active in the Mukwonago Chamber of Commerce and recognized as Wisconsin's Small Business Administration Veteran Owned Company of the Year, they promote veterans, social inclusion, and gender equality. As members of several professional associations and a federally certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, they truly exemplify a thriving company making a meaningful community impact.

James is looking into expanding the business even more by offering bulk materials for commercial customers, and the $10,000 grant money will be used to build a bunker for those materials. The couple was honored and flattered to be selected as it not only serves their company, but their family, employees' families, communities, and the customers they serve.

