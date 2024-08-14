The "Europe Clinical Biomarkers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe clinical biomarkers market was valued at $7.19 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $14.84 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.52% between 2023 and 2033.

Clinical biomarkers are biological factors that can be measured to help in early diagnosis and understanding of the course of a disease. These molecular biomarkers provide new avenues for the study of diseases and the development of therapeutics. The producers of numerous biomarker-based tests, such as prognostic, predictive, and diagnostic biomarkers, as well as associated services, are highlighted in this research.

Market Introduction

The market for clinical biomarkers in Europe is expanding significantly, propelled by developments in biotechnology and molecular biology. Clinical biomarkers are biological factors that may be measured. They are essential for comprehending the course of disease, helping with early diagnosis, and discovering novel targets for treatment.

Prognostic, predictive, and diagnostic biomarkers are only a few of the many biomarker-based tests available in this sector, along with associated services. Three major drivers are driving the industry forward: increased investments in research and development, growing desire for personalized treatment, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Furthermore, Europe's regulatory environment is changing to facilitate the creation and application of novel biomarker technologies. To meet the increasing demand, top manufacturers and service providers are concentrating on broadening their product offerings and improving their technological prowess. This report delves into the current market dynamics, key players, and future trends shaping the European clinical biomarkers market.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Product launches and upgradations accounted for the maximum number of key developments, at nearly 59% of the total developments in the clinical biomarkers market between January 2019 and December 2023. Numerous synergistic activities, fundings, and acquisitions of the market have also been tracked during the same time period.

Competitive Strategy: The Europe clinical biomarkers market is a highly fragmented market, with many smaller and private companies constantly entering the market. Key players in the clinical biomarkers market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products and services.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis: Overview, Role in the Clinical Biomarkers Market, Corporate Strategies, Synergistic Activities

ALCEN

bioMerieux S.A.

CENTOGENE N.V.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $14.84 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Inclusion and Exclusion

2 Market Scope

2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Sources

3.2 Market Estimation Model

3.3 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Clinical Biomarkers Approaches in Precision Medicine

4.3 Market Size Potential for Clinical Biomarkers, 2022-2033

4.4 COVID-19 Impact on Clinical Biomarkers Market

4.4.1 COVID-19 Impact on Market Size

4.5 Market Trends

4.5.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Biomarker Discovery

4.5.2 Increasing Biomarkers Usage in Precision Medicine

4.5.3 Technologies Being Used in Clinical Biomarker Testing

4.5.4 Clinical Biomarker Discovery Making Early Disease Diagnosis Possible

5 Region

5.1 Overview

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 France

5.2.3 U.K.

5.2.4 Italy

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Rest-of-Europe

