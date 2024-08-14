For the 3rd Time, Vertosoft Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2289 in 2024

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Vertosoft is thrilled to announce its placement on the Inc. 5000 list in 2024, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This respected ranking gives us a clear view of the top-performing companies in the economy's most dynamic segment - the independent businesses run by entrepreneurs.

Vertosoft Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our commitment to innovation and excellence has driven our growth, and we are excited to continue this momentum as we strive to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners," said Hannah Xiu, CFO of Vertosoft.

This recognition shows Vertosoft's dedication to innovation and the company's entrepreneurial spirit. We want to express our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, partners and loyal customers, who have played an integral role in this achievement. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to helping the government get access to emerging technology while delivering exceptional value to our customers.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

