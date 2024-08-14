Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2024
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
14.08.24
08:03 Uhr
4,280 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.08.2024 19:28 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Aug-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Numis Securities 
Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme 
announced on 26 July 2024. 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            20,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            390.00 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            384.50 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            387.5722

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,015,901 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,030,549.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.5722

Individual transactions 

Transaction 
Number of ordinary shares     price      Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased                     Time)            number           venue 
                 (pence per 
                 share) 
569                390.00      13:27:59          00071027057TRLO1      XLON 
1010               390.00      13:27:59          00071027058TRLO1      XLON 
414                390.00      13:27:59          00071027059TRLO1      XLON 
890                390.00      13:42:20          00071027462TRLO1      XLON 
62                390.00      14:46:46          00071030028TRLO1      XLON 
375                390.00      14:46:46          00071030029TRLO1      XLON 
375                390.00      14:46:46          00071030030TRLO1      XLON 
713                390.00      14:46:46          00071030031TRLO1      XLON 
125                390.00      14:46:46          00071030032TRLO1      XLON 
8                 390.00      14:46:46          00071030033TRLO1      XLON 
341                390.00      14:46:46          00071030034TRLO1      XLON 
378                388.50      14:57:08          00071030525TRLO1      XLON 
530                388.50      14:57:08          00071030526TRLO1      XLON 
956                387.00      15:06:31          00071030982TRLO1      XLON 
538                387.50      15:06:31          00071030983TRLO1      XLON 
1040               390.00      15:31:12          00071031992TRLO1      XLON 
880                390.00      15:31:12          00071031993TRLO1      XLON 
998                389.50      15:31:15          00071031994TRLO1      XLON 
83                389.50      15:31:15          00071031995TRLO1      XLON 
249                387.00      15:34:32          00071032223TRLO1      XLON 
125                387.00      15:34:32          00071032224TRLO1      XLON 
546                387.00      15:34:32          00071032225TRLO1      XLON 
968                385.00      15:40:58          00071032871TRLO1      XLON 
880                385.00      15:51:02          00071033173TRLO1      XLON 
323                384.50      15:57:00          00071033392TRLO1      XLON 
375                384.50      15:57:00          00071033393TRLO1      XLON 
206                384.50      15:57:00          00071033394TRLO1      XLON 
794                384.50      15:57:00          00071033395TRLO1      XLON 
172                384.50      15:57:00          00071033396TRLO1      XLON 
818                385.00      15:57:00          00071033397TRLO1      XLON 
957                387.00      16:10:25          00071033851TRLO1      XLON 
589                387.00      16:10:25          00071033852TRLO1      XLON 
195                387.00      16:10:25          00071033853TRLO1      XLON 
436                386.00      16:15:13          00071034266TRLO1      XLON 
200                386.00      16:15:13          00071034267TRLO1      XLON 
340                386.00      16:15:13          00071034268TRLO1      XLON 
714                385.50      16:21:02          00071034745TRLO1      XLON 
828                385.50      16:21:02          00071034746TRLO1      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                 +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations                +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  340658 
EQS News ID:  1968371 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968371&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2024 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
