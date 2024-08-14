Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Aug-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on Wednesday, 14 August 2024 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 26 July 2024. Ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 390.00 Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 384.50 Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 387.5722

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 1,015,901 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 188,030,549.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/08/2024

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 387.5722

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 569 390.00 13:27:59 00071027057TRLO1 XLON 1010 390.00 13:27:59 00071027058TRLO1 XLON 414 390.00 13:27:59 00071027059TRLO1 XLON 890 390.00 13:42:20 00071027462TRLO1 XLON 62 390.00 14:46:46 00071030028TRLO1 XLON 375 390.00 14:46:46 00071030029TRLO1 XLON 375 390.00 14:46:46 00071030030TRLO1 XLON 713 390.00 14:46:46 00071030031TRLO1 XLON 125 390.00 14:46:46 00071030032TRLO1 XLON 8 390.00 14:46:46 00071030033TRLO1 XLON 341 390.00 14:46:46 00071030034TRLO1 XLON 378 388.50 14:57:08 00071030525TRLO1 XLON 530 388.50 14:57:08 00071030526TRLO1 XLON 956 387.00 15:06:31 00071030982TRLO1 XLON 538 387.50 15:06:31 00071030983TRLO1 XLON 1040 390.00 15:31:12 00071031992TRLO1 XLON 880 390.00 15:31:12 00071031993TRLO1 XLON 998 389.50 15:31:15 00071031994TRLO1 XLON 83 389.50 15:31:15 00071031995TRLO1 XLON 249 387.00 15:34:32 00071032223TRLO1 XLON 125 387.00 15:34:32 00071032224TRLO1 XLON 546 387.00 15:34:32 00071032225TRLO1 XLON 968 385.00 15:40:58 00071032871TRLO1 XLON 880 385.00 15:51:02 00071033173TRLO1 XLON 323 384.50 15:57:00 00071033392TRLO1 XLON 375 384.50 15:57:00 00071033393TRLO1 XLON 206 384.50 15:57:00 00071033394TRLO1 XLON 794 384.50 15:57:00 00071033395TRLO1 XLON 172 384.50 15:57:00 00071033396TRLO1 XLON 818 385.00 15:57:00 00071033397TRLO1 XLON 957 387.00 16:10:25 00071033851TRLO1 XLON 589 387.00 16:10:25 00071033852TRLO1 XLON 195 387.00 16:10:25 00071033853TRLO1 XLON 436 386.00 16:15:13 00071034266TRLO1 XLON 200 386.00 16:15:13 00071034267TRLO1 XLON 340 386.00 16:15:13 00071034268TRLO1 XLON 714 385.50 16:21:02 00071034745TRLO1 XLON 828 385.50 16:21:02 00071034746TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, Euronext Dublin Sponsor Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Christopher Flame

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them to transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 31 March 2024, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 118 companies, 20 of which represent our Core holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our Core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with high potential for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

A member of the London Stock Exchange's FTSE 250, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP520m to 31 March 2024. For more information, go to https://www.moltenventures.com/

