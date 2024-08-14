American Airlines Becomes First US Airline To Launch Automated Tag for Mobility Devices

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / American Airlines is the first U.S. airline to launch an automated tag for mobility devices, part of an ongoing commitment to improve wheelchair and mobility device handling across its network. Developed in-house by American's Technology team, the tags are currently used in the airports where American and its regional partners operate.

"American is committed to improving the travel experience for our customers who use wheelchairs and mobility devices," said Julie Rath, American's Senior Vice President of Airports, Reservations and Service Recovery. "Streamlining the check-in and tagging process is an industry-leading effort that will help us further improve how we handle wheelchairs for our customers who entrust us to transport their devices on their journey."

New automated tags, replacing the previous manual tags, feature customer- and device-specific data like itineraries, delivery points, device weight, battery type and the number of items removed and taken on board. This additional information will ensure more accurate and consistent information for team members handling the devices and provide enhanced visibility of the devices throughout customers' travel journeys. The automation also enables the device's information to be more easily shared across frontline team members' applications, ensuring team members have the right information at the right time.

American has launched multiple improvements across its operation to deliver a positive, more seamless travel experience for customers with wheelchairs and mobility devices. These actions have helped American improve handling of these devices. American's handling rate for mobility devices improved nearly 13% from the first half of 2023 to the first half of 2024.

Hands-on training for team members: With the help of an outside organization, American offers in-person mobility device training to its Airport Customer Service and Customer Operations team members and vendor partners, which supplements comprehensive web-based training delivered to all American airport team members.

Investing in airport infrastructure: Wheelchair movers have been deployed and lifts are being installed at the airline's hubs and other airports with high mobility device traffic, which helps lower the risk of damaging mobility devices and team member injury.

Streamlining the traveler experience: American made it easier for customers to add and maintain wheelchairs and other mobility devices as part of their travel profiles. Starting this fall, customers can conveniently access their saved travel preferences, such as traveling with a mobility device or service animal and apply their details to any upcoming trip when managing on aa.com. Enabling customers to manage these needs digitally ensures the airline has the necessary information to safety and securely transport devices.

