

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has recently unveiled an upgraded 45-watt charger designed to significantly improve the charging capabilities of its latest Pixel 9 smartphones.



This new charger serves as a replacement for the previous 30-watt model, which has been phased out and is no longer listed on the company's official website.



The 45W fast charger is engineered to be fully compatible with the latest USB Power Delivery (USB PD) 3.1 and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) standards, ensuring efficient and rapid charging for a variety of devices.



Aesthetically, the charger boasts a modernized design, featuring a rounded back that allows it to fit comfortably in hand, while the flat front ensures that it aligns perfectly with the wall socket when plugged in, providing a sleek and unobtrusive appearance.



According to information released by Google, this new adapter is capable of charging up to 55% of the battery capacity in both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models in approximately 30 minutes.



Moreover, the versatility of the 45W output extends beyond just the Pixel 9 series. It is also powerful enough to charge a range of other Google devices, including the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds 2 Pro, and the Pixel Tablet, making it a multifunctional accessory for users within the Google ecosystem.



The Google 45W USB-C Power Charger is currently available for preorder on Google's online store for $29.99. Customers can expect shipping to commence as early as next week.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX