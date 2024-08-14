The ResistanceCat Project Reaches Major Milestone on the TON Chain

The ResistanceCat project, an innovative initiative designed to guide and protect the 900 million active Telegram users entering the crypto space via the TON chain, has reached significant milestones. The project is preparing to launch new tools aimed at making crypto safer and easier to use.

The ResistanceCat project was established with a clear mission: to be the "Guardian of the TON Chain." The project offers a suite of free tools, including Telegram bots and mini-apps like a contract scanner bot and the CoinHub mini-app. These tools are designed to ensure users can trade tokens safely and avoid scams. The Guardian of the TON features a built-in bridge between EVM Chains and $TON, along with limit order functions. Additionally, there is a wallet tracker and an NFT collection available at ResistanceCat on GetGems.

"Our mission is simple but powerful - to open the doors of the crypto world to everyone on Telegram," says Zachary Testa, co-founder of The ResistanceCat. "We're providing tools that make it easy to trade tokens and stay safe from scams."

The ResistanceCat project has achieved substantial success in a short period. It won last season's open league, securing a major prize, and has been mentioned by prominent cryptocurrency platforms.

Key Features and Upcoming Launches

Telegram Trading Bot : Offers seamless trading with EVM Chain bridges and limit order functions.

Token Scanner Bot and Lounge : Launching this week to enhance user security.

Telegram volumeMaker Bot : Launching soon, offering customized packages to generate organic trading volume through multiple wallets, helping to address the TON ecosystem's low trading volume challenge.

CoinHub Mini-App : Rolling out next month, allowing users to vote on vetted tokens, with top projects receiving free banner ads and shoutouts.

Real-Life Campaigns: Educational initiatives in Nigeria and India to introduce new users to crypto, offering free TON tokens to start their journey.

The upcoming launches are designed to make the crypto space even more accessible. The token scanner bot and Lounge will launch this week, followed by the Notcoin-based mini-app in two weeks, and the CoinHub mini-app next month. Educational campaigns in Nigeria and India are also planned to demonstrate how users can dive into crypto directly from the Telegram app.

"We're excited about the potential of the TON chain," adds Ragul Arvind, co-founder. Our goal is to empower users with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the crypto world."

About The ResistanceCat

The ResistanceCat is a leading project on the TON chain, committed to making the crypto space safe and accessible for Telegram users. The project offers a range of innovative tools and educational content to help users trade safely and effectively.

For more information, visit ResistanceCat or join the conversation on Telegram at ResistanceCat on Telegram.

