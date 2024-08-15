Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: THX) (AIM: THX) ("Thor Explorations", "Thor" or the "Company") announces the appointment of BDO (Canada) LLP ("BDO Canada") as its independent auditor for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The Company has completed the onboarding process of BDO Canada LLP.
The Company's change in auditor follows a mandatory requirement of the resignation of BDO (UK) LLP, due solely to a British Columbia regulatory requirement for the Company to have a British Columbia registered auditor.
The appointment of BDO Canada as independent auditor for the following financial year will be subject to approval by the Company's shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.
About Thor Explorations
Thor Explorations Ltd. is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor Explorations holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State, Nigeria and has a 70% economic interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor Explorations trades on AIM and the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".
