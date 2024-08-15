Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3EGAA | ISIN: US5393193017 | Ticker-Symbol: 8640
München
14.08.24
08:03 Uhr
1,990 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIXTE BIOTECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2024 05:02 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on new targets for cancer drug development and developing and commercializing cancer therapies. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 2:00 pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51117

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.







View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
