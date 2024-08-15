OppFi Inc at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) is a tech-enabled specialty finance platform that broadens the reach of community banks to extend credit access to everyday Americans. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Q2-24 results were a record for a Q2, and OPFI raised full-year 2024 earnings guidance by more than 20%

Recently diversified business by acquiring minority stake in Bitty Advance to expand mission to small business financing

Event: Q3 Investor Summit

Date: August 20th, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:00 pm ET

Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51137

