OppFi Inc at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) is a tech-enabled specialty finance platform that broadens the reach of community banks to extend credit access to everyday Americans. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

  • Q2-24 results were a record for a Q2, and OPFI raised full-year 2024 earnings guidance by more than 20%

  • Recently diversified business by acquiring minority stake in Bitty Advance to expand mission to small business financing

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 2:00 pm ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51137

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: OppFi Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
