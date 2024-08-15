HIGHLIGHTS

- Die Produktion in Usbekistan betrug im zweiten Quartal 2024 durchschnittlich 10.052 boe/d, bestehend aus 59.033 Mcf/d (9.839 boe/d) Erdgas und 213 bopd Kondensat.

- Die Gas- und Kondensatverkäufe aus Usbekistan beliefen sich im zweiten Quartal 2024 auf 18,95 Mio. Dollar.

- Im Juni 2024 leitete das Unternehmen auf acht Gas-Kondensat-Feldern, die es in Usbekistan betreibt, eine Workover-Kampagne mit mehreren Bohrungen ein.

- Im Juli 2024 unterzeichnete Condor sein erstes LNG-Rahmenabkommen für die Produktion und Nutzung von verflüssigtem Erdgas ("LNG") als Treibstoff für kasachische Eisenbahnlokomotiven.

- Das Unternehmen erhielt im Januar 2024 eine Erdgaszuteilung in Kasachstan, die als Speisegas für die erste modulare LNG-Produktionsanlage des Unternehmens verwendet werden soll.

- Am 22. März 2024 emittierte das Unternehmen eine dreijährige Wandelschuldverschreibung mit einer jährlichen Verzinsung von 9 %, die in 2.950.336 Stammaktien umgewandelt werden können und einen Bruttoerlös von 4,8 Millionen US-Dollar (umgerechnet 6,5 Millionen CAD) einbrachten.

CALGARY, 13. August 2024 - Condor Energies Inc. ("Condor" oder das "Unternehmen"; TSX: CDR, ISIN: CA20676A1084), ein in Kanada ansässiges, international ausgerichtetes Unternehmen, das sich auf die Energiewende in Zentralasien konzentriert, freut sich, die Veröffentlichung seines ungeprüften, verkürzten konsolidierten Zwischenabschlusses für die Dreimonatszeiträume, die am 30. Juni 2024 endeten, zusammen mit dem dazugehörigen Bericht und der Analyse der Geschäftsführung bekannt zu geben. Diese Dokumente werden in Condors Profil auf SEDAR - unter www.sedarplus.ca - und auf der Condor-Website unter www.condorenergies.ca zur Verfügung gestellt. Anteilseigner und Anleger finden die neueste Unternehmenspräsentation auf der Condor-Website. Alle finanziellen Beträge in dieser Pressemitteilung lauten in kanadische Dollar, sofern nicht anders angegeben.

Nachricht des Condor-CEOs

Don Streu, Präsident und CEO von Condor, kommentiert: "Seit der Übernahme des Betriebs des usbekischen Feldes im März 2024 hat das Team einen zwanzigprozentigen natürlichen Produktionsrückgang aufgehalten und gleichzeitig ein Workover-Programm mit mehreren Bohrlöchern eingeleitet, um das Produktions- und Reservenvolumen zu steigern. Die ersten Erfolge, die wir durch den Einsatz bewährter Technologien und Verfahren erzielt haben, sind ermutigend: Die erste Bohrung, die überarbeitet wurde, brachte eine Steigerung der Produktionsrate um über 100 Prozent im Vergleich zur Zeit vor der Überarbeitung. Mit mehr als 100 bestehenden Bohrungen auf den acht produzierenden Feldern verfügen wir über einen großen Bestand an Verbesserungsmöglichkeiten und arbeiten daran, das Produktionsvolumen und die Erträge über die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals hinaus zu steigern. Wir freuen uns auch darauf, in diesem Jahr einen neu aufbereiteten seismischen 3-D-Datensatz zu erhalten, um die Darstellung des Untergrunds zu verbessern, die zusätzliche Bohrungen und zukünftige Infill- und multilaterale Bohrprogramme identifizieren könnte.

Wir sind ebenso begeistert von unserer LNG-Initiative in Kasachstan, da wir die Gasversorgung für die erste Verflüssigungsanlage gesichert und den Rahmenvertrag mit KTZ und Wabtec abgeschlossen haben, der Condor als LNG-Lieferanten und -Vertreiber einführt. Durch die Anwendung praxiserprobter Technologien zur Ersetzung von Dieselkraftstoff durch LNG können die Endverbraucher mit einer Verringerung der Emissionen und der Betriebskosten rechnen und gleichzeitig die Betriebsreichweite bei kürzeren Frachtlieferzeiten erhöhen. In den vergangenen Jahren haben wir ein starkes Fundament für weiteres Wachstum mit mehreren kurzfristigen Katalysatoren geschaffen, die aktiv weiterentwickelt werden."

Produktion in Usbekistan

Die Produktion auf den Gasfeldern in Usbekistan betrug im zweiten Quartal 2024 insgesamt 10.052 boe/d, bestehend aus 59.033 Mcf/d (9.839 boe/d) Erdgas und 213 bopd Kondensat, obwohl die Produktion im April und Mai aufgrund von Wartungsarbeiten an der nachgelagerten Infrastruktur in nicht vom Unternehmen betriebenen Anlagen für 18 Tage eingeschränkt war. Seit der Übernahme des Betriebs am 1. März 2024 konnte das Unternehmen den natürlichen Produktionsrückgang, der zuvor bei über 20 Prozent pro Jahr lag, durch die Einführung von Tensiden im Bohrloch, mit denen das geförderte Wasser effektiver abgesaugt werden kann, die Optimierung der Bohrlochdrosselgröße, die Modernisierung der Anlagen und die Einführung neuer Betriebsmethoden abflachen.

Ende Juni 2024 leitete das Unternehmen eine Workover-Kampagne mit mehreren Bohrlöchern für die acht Felder ein, die die Installation bewährter künstlicher Hebevorrichtungen, die Perforation neu identifizierter Nutzintervalle, die Durchführung von Stimulationsbehandlungen im Bohrloch und den Austausch von Produktionsrohren umfasst. Die Produktionsrate des ersten Bohrlochs stieg um mehr als 100 % im Vergleich zur Rate vor dem Workover. Nachfolgende Bohrungen, die überarbeitet wurden, werden gereinigt und wieder in Betrieb genommen. Das Workover-Programm wird fortgesetzt, und mit über 100 Bohrungen in den acht Feldern verfügt das Unternehmen über einen großen Bestand an produzierenden und stillgelegten Bohrungen, die für die Evaluierung, Neukomplettierung und Optimierung in Frage kommen.

Das Unternehmen hat vor kurzem Usbekistans erste Inline-Strömungstrennungseinheit hergestellt, die Wasser aus den Gasströmen am Feldsammelnetz und nicht an der Produktionsanlage trennt und dadurch den Pipeline-Fließdruck reduziert, was zu höheren Durchflussraten in der Lagerstätte führen kann. Diese Trenneinheit wurde in Kanada hergestellt und wird voraussichtlich im dritten Quartal 2024 in Betrieb genommen. Weitere Abscheideanlagen werden in den kommenden Monaten hergestellt und installiert. Die bestehende Pipeline- und Anlageninfrastruktur wird ebenfalls evaluiert, um die Wasserbehandlung zu optimieren, die langfristigen Anforderungen an die Feldkompression zu bestimmen und die feldinternen Sammelnetzwerke zu verbessern. Das Unternehmen wertet außerdem zuvor erworbene seismische 3D-Daten aus und plant, ab 2025 Infill-Bohrungen und Bohrlochvertiefungen durchzuführen. Das Unternehmen wird eine Produktionsprognose abgeben, sobald es genügend Betriebsdaten gesammelt hat, um die Basisproduktion der Felder, die Rückgangsraten und die nachhaltigen Auswirkungen des laufenden Workover-Programms sowie anderer Optimierungsmaßnahmen zu bestätigen.

LNG in Kasachstan

Condor entwickelt die ersten LNG-Anlagen in Kasachstan und wird LNG produzieren, vertreiben und verkaufen, um den Dieselverbrauch der Industrie auszugleichen. Zu den LNG-Anwendungen gehören Eisenbahnlokomotiven, Langstrecken-LKW-Flotten, Seeschiffe, Bergbauausrüstungen, städtische Busflotten, landwirtschaftliche Maschinen und andere schwere Geräte und Maschinen mit leistungsstarken Motoren. Diese Anwendungen haben alle erfolgreich LNG-Kraftstoff in anderen Ländern verwendet.

Im Juli 2024 unterzeichnete das Unternehmen sein erstes LNG-Rahmenabkommen (das "Rahmenabkommen") für die Produktion und Nutzung von LNG als Treibstoff für kasachische Eisenbahnlokomotiven. Das Rahmenabkommen wurde auch von Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC ("KTZ"), dem nationalen Eisenbahnbetreiber Kasachstans, und der Wabtec Corporation ("Wabtec"; NYSE: WAB), einem US-amerikanischen Lokomotivhersteller mit bestehenden Anlagen in Kasachstan, unterzeichnet. KTZ und Wabtec hatten zuvor eine Absichtserklärung unterzeichnet, die Modernisierungsarbeiten zur Umrüstung der KTZ-Fernverkehrslokomotivenflotte für den Einsatz von LNG sowie die Integration von LNG in neu gebaute Lokomotiven vorsieht. Mit der Rahmenvereinbarung wird Condor als Lieferant und Vertreiber des Flüssigerdgases in die Modernisierungsstrategie der Lokomotivflotte einbezogen.

Die Rahmenvereinbarung sieht auch einen detaillierten Rahmen vor, in dem die drei Parteien ihre Bemühungen koordinieren werden, um sicherzustellen, dass die LNG-Produktionsmengen von Condor mit der Lieferung neuer und umgebauter LNG-betriebener Schienenlokomotiven von Wabtec übereinstimmen. Eine Arbeitsgruppe, die sich aus Mitgliedern aller Parteien zusammensetzt, ist für die Ermittlung und Überwachung der wichtigsten Leistungsindikatoren im Zusammenhang mit dieser Initiative verantwortlich.

Das Rahmenabkommen ist von entscheidender Bedeutung für die Bereitstellung einer stabilen, wirtschaftlichen und umweltfreundlicheren Kraftstoffquelle für den Ausbau der Transkaspischen Internationalen Transportroute (TITR), die derzeit der kürzeste, schnellste und geopolitisch sicherste Transitkorridor für den Güterverkehr zwischen Asien und Europa ist. Die kasachische Regierung und KTZ investieren in erheblichem Umfang in die Infrastruktur der TITR, u. a. in den Ausbau des Schienennetzes, den Bau eines neuen Trockenhafens an der kasachisch-chinesischen Grenze und die Erhöhung der Containerumschlagkapazitäten in verschiedenen Häfen am Kaspischen Meer.

Die geplante erste modulare LNG-Anlage soll in der Nähe der Stadt Alga errichtet werden und jährlich 120.000 Tonnen LNG produzieren, was dem Energieäquivalent von 450.000 Litern Diesel pro Tag entspricht. Die Phase 1 der ersten Anlage soll Mitte 2026 mit der LNG-Produktion beginnen, wofür im Januar 2024 eine stabile Gasversorgung gesichert wurde. Das Unternehmen arbeitet auch an Alternativen zur Projektfinanzierung.

Lithium-Lizenz in Kasachstan

Das Unternehmen hält eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung an dem 37.300 Hektar großen zusammenhängenden Gebiet, das die Rechte zur Exploration fester Mineralien im Untergrund für einen Zeitraum von sechs Jahren beinhaltet (die "Lithium-Lizenz"). Aufgrund des strategischen Zugangs zu den asiatischen und europäischen Lithiummärkten eignet sich diese Region ideal für den schnellen Einsatz der aufkommenden Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE")-Technologien zur Gewinnung von Lithium für EV-Batterien und andere Stromspeicheranwendungen. Der anfängliche Erschließungsplan für die Lithiumlizenz umfasst das Bohren und Testen von zwei Bohrlöchern, um die Förderraten zu verifizieren, die seitliche Ausdehnung und die Lithiumkonzentrationen in den getesteten und nicht getesteten Abschnitten zu bestätigen, eine vorläufige technische Planung für die Produktionsanlagen durchzuführen und einen Bericht über Mineralressourcen oder Mineralreserven gemäß National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects zu erstellen.

Wandelbare Schuldverschreibungen

Am 22. März 2024 emittierte das Unternehmen Wandelschuldverschreibungen (die "Schuldverschreibungen"), die in 2.950.336 Stammaktien umgewandelt werden können. Der Bruttoerlös betrug 4,8 Mio. US-Dollar (6,5 Mio. CAD) abzüglich der Kosten für die Emission von Schuldverschreibungen in Höhe von 0,2 Mio. CAD, was einen Nettoerlös von 6,3 Mio. CAD ergibt. Die Schuldverschreibungen sind unbesichert, werden mit 9 % verzinst, sind halbjährlich nachträglich in bar zu zahlen, haben eine Laufzeit von drei Jahren und der Kapitalbetrag kann jederzeit am oder vor dem Fälligkeitsdatum zu einem Umwandlungspreis von 1,61676 US-Dollar pro Stammaktie umgewandelt werden. Das Unternehmen kann die Umwandlung der Schuldverschreibungen erzwingen, wenn der volumengewichtete 20-Tage-Durchschnittskurs der Aktien des Unternehmens an der TSX 3,00 CAD übersteigt. Die Erlöse stehen für allgemeine Unternehmenszwecke zur Verfügung. Mit den Schuldverschreibungen sind keine finanziellen Verpflichtungen verbunden.

Operative Ergebnisse

Production For the three months ended June 30 2024 2023 Change Erdgas (Mcf) Usbekistan 5,372,044 - 5,372,044 Türkiye 8,419 9,007 (588) 5,380,463 9,007 5,371,456 Kondensate (barrels) Usbekistan 19,395 - 19,395 Türkiye - - - 19,395 - 19,395 For the six months ended June 30 Erdgas (Mcf) Usbekistan 7,399,949 - 7,399,949 Türkiye 21,395 27,542 (6,147) 7,421,344 27,542 7,393,802 Kondensate (barrels) Usbekistan 27,585 - 27,585 Türkiye - 10 (10) 27,585 10 27,575

Erläuterung zu Barrel Öläquivalent (BOE)

Die hierin enthaltenen Verweise auf Barrel Öläquivalent ("boe") werden durch die Umwandlung von Gas in Öl im Verhältnis von sechstausend Standardkubikfuß ("Mcf") Gas zu einem Barrel Öl auf der Grundlage einer Energieumwandlungsmethode abgeleitet, die in erster Linie an der Brennerspitze anwendbar ist, und stellen kein Wertäquivalent am Bohrlochkopf dar. Da das Wertverhältnis auf der Grundlage des aktuellen Rohölpreises im Vergleich zu Erdgas erheblich von der Energieäquivalenz von 6 Mcf zu 1 Barrel abweicht, kann die Verwendung eines Umrechnungsverhältnisses von 6 Mcf zu 1 Barrel als Wertangabe irreführend sein, insbesondere wenn es isoliert verwendet wird.

Forward Looking Statements | Disclaimer

Certain statements in this new release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "plan", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "increase", "introduce", "provide", "generate", "envision", "apply", "include", "conduct", "prepare", "require", "continue", "reduce", or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this new release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability to execute the Company's growth and sustainability strategies including the financing for these growth and sustainability strategies; the timing and ability to operate and increase production and overall recovery rates at eight gas fields in Uzbekistan; the timing and ability to add additional separation units; the timing and ability to increase domestic gas supply and contribute to carbon emissions reductions; the timing and ability to conduct production enhancement services, produce natural gas and realize domestic gas sales proceeds; the timing and ability to be responsible for all capital and operating costs and receive a percentage of revenues less prescribed royalties from the PEC Project while also contributing to carbon emission reductions; the timing and ability to increase production by implementing artificial lift, workover and drilling programs; the timing and ability to investigate deeper horizons; the timing and ability to reprocesses seismic data and conduct a 3-D seismic program; the timing and ability to collect reservoir and production data; the timing and ability to complete a report in compliance with National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities; the timing and ability to evaluate existing pipeline and facilities infrastructure for optimization of water handling, field compression and the field gathering network; the timing and ability to provide production guidance; the timing and ability to use the gas allocation from the Government of Kazakhstan as feed gas for the Company's first modular LNG production facility; the timing and ability to liquefy the gas to produce LNG; the timing and ability to fuel rail locomotives and large mine haul trucks; the timing and ability to contribute to carbon emissions reductions by displacing diesel fuel usage; the timing and ability to conduct detailed engineering; the timing and ability to confirm LNG volume commitments with end-users; the Company's expectations in respect of the future uses of LNG; the timing and ability to obtain funding and proceed with construction; the potential for the Lithium License area to contain commercial deposits; future lithium testing results; the timing and ability to fund, permit and complete planned activities including drilling two additional wells and conduct preliminary engineering for the production facilities; the timing and ability to optimize the planned method for direct lithium extraction; the timing and ability to generate a report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; the timing and ability to produce the lithium by utilizing closed-looped DLE production technologies; the timing and ability to have a much smaller environmental footprint than existing lithium production operations; the timing and ability of the Company to conduct infill and extension drilling programs in 2025; the timing and ability to commence exploration mining activities to evaluate the potential for commercial lithium brine deposits; the timing and ability to evaluate the construction of a renewable power generation project to achieve net-zero emissions; projections and timing with respect to natural gas and condensate production; expected markets, prices and costs for future gas and condensate sales; the timing and ability to obtain various approvals and conduct the Company's planned exploration and development activities; the timing and ability to access natural gas pipelines; the timing and ability to access domestic and export sales markets; anticipated capital expenditures; forecasted capital and operating budgets and cash flows; anticipated working capital; sources and availability of financing for potential budgeting shortfalls; the timing and ability to obtain future funding on favourable terms, if at all; general business strategies and objectives; the timing and ability to obtain exploration contract, production contract and operating license extensions; the potential for additional contractual work commitments; the ability to meet and fund the contractual work commitments; the satisfaction of the work commitments; the results of non-fulfilment of work commitments; projections relating to the adequacy of the Company's provision for taxes; the expected impacts of adopting amendments to IFRS accounting policies; and treatment under governmental regulatory regimes and tax laws.

This news release also includes forward-looking information regarding health risk management including, but not limited to: travel restrictions including shelter in place orders, curfews and lockdowns which may impact the timing and ability of Company personnel, suppliers and contractors to travel internationally, travel domestically and to access or deliver services, goods and equipment to the fields of operation; the risk of shutting in or reducing production due to travel restrictions, Government orders, crew illness, and the availability of goods, works and essential services for the fields of operations; decreases in the demand for oil and gas; decreases in natural gas, condensate and crude oil prices; potential for gas pipeline or sales market interruptions; the risk of changes to foreign currency controls, availability of foreign currencies, availability of hard currency, and currency controls or banking restrictions which restrict or prevent the repatriation of funds from or to foreign jurisdiction in which the Company operates; the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; access to capital and borrowings to fund operations and new business projects; the timing and ability to meet financial and other reporting deadlines; and the inherent increased risk of information technology failures and cyber-attacks.

By its very nature, such forward-looking information requires Condor to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; the timing of regulatory approvals; the risk that actual minimum work programs will exceed the initially estimated amounts; the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities; prior lithium testing results may not be indicative of future testing results or actual results; imprecision of reserves estimates and ultimate recovery of reserves; the effectiveness of lithium mining and production methods including DLE technology; historical production and testing rates may not be indicative of future production rates, capabilities or ultimate recovery; the historical composition and quality of oil and gas may not be indicative of future composition and quality; general economic, market and business conditions; industry capacity; uncertainty related to marketing and transportation; competitive action by other companies; fluctuations in oil and natural gas prices; the effects of weather and climate conditions; fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; the ability of suppliers to meet commitments; actions by governmental authorities, including increases in taxes; decisions or approvals of administrative tribunals and the possibility that government policies or laws may change or government approvals may be delayed or withheld; changes in environmental and other regulations; risks associated with oil and gas operations, both domestic and international; international political events; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Condor. Capital expenditures may be affected by cost pressures associated with new capital projects, including labour and material supply, project management, drilling rig rates and availability, and seismic costs.

These risk factors are discussed in greater detail in filings made by Condor with Canadian securities regulatory authorities including the Company's Annual Information Form, which may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors affecting forward-looking information is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Condor does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Abkürzungsverzeichnis

Im Folgenden finden Sie eine Zusammenfassung der in dieser Pressemitteilung verwendeten Abkürzungen:

Mcf Tausende von Standard-Kubikfuß

Mcf/D Tausende von Standard-Kubikfuß pro Tag

boe Barrels Öläquivalent

boe/d Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag

bopd Barrels Öl pro Tag

CEO Vorstandsvorsitzender

CFO Finanzvorstand

3-D Dreidimensional

CAD Kanadische Dollar

USD Dollar der Vereinigten Staaten

LNG Verflüssigtes Erdgas (Liquefied Natural Gas)

DLE Direkte Lithium-Gewinnung

EV Elektrofahrzeug

